Apple TV is set to make its boldest move in live sports streaming yet, taking over all F1 races streaming in 2026.

9to5Mac reports that all-race streaming will be bundled into an Apple TV subscription, while an ad by Apple TV on X on Monday, 8 December 2025, announces that subscribers can now stream all of the F1 Grand Prix in 2026 on their platform.

Front-row Access

The 5-year exclusive partnership between Apple and Formula 1 was announced in October, following the global success of Apple Original Films' blockbuster hit, F1 The Movie. This makes Apple the exclusive US partner for all Formula F1 races beginning in March 2026. This means that every practice session, sprint race, and Grand Prix will be exclusively streamed on Apple TV, a report from Red 94 confirms.

The next chapter of Formula 1 in the US starts March 7. Watch every 2026 Grand Prix, only on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/qCruMOWoqa — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 7, 2025

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Services at Apple, shares, 'We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet.' He further states that Apple is driven to deliver fan-first coverage and ultimately transform the way viewers watch Formula 1 races.

F1 Streaming Revolutionised by Apple

As the new F1 movie is set to make its streaming debut on Apple TV on Friday, 12 December 2025, Apple reveals supporting 'Multiview' via onboard cams. This feature, previously a premium feature on F1.tv, allows viewers to glimpse and even switch between different POVs during a race.

Despite the early announcement of the exclusive US streaming deal in 2026, fans have been hyped by screenshots from Apple, revealing the revolutionary feature of streaming onboard driver cams - a long-awaited development that F1 enthusiasts can now enjoy. This immersive and flexible viewing experience marks a milestone in the distribution of premium F1 content across any platform.

Should a positive response from audiences worldwide continue, it could easily set a new standard for how viewers experience live-streamed sports. A user from X remarks that this substantial shift, which allows viewers to watch every Grand Prix on one platform, makes the whole season easier to follow.

Existing F1 TV Premium subscribers can still access their premium membership through Apple TV at no extra cost.

Apple's game-changing decision is likely to have been significantly influenced by F1's rapid expansion in the US. With an American audience of over 50 million last year, Apple's demographic targeting could not be more on point.

What This Means for Fans

ESPN streaming F1 races in the US comes to an end early next year. Apart from launching new and enhanced features, the long-term stability that looms with Apple's multi-year partnership deal can undoubtedly elevate the audience's experience of the sport through digital media.

Formula 1's rapidly expanding fan base can leverage Apple's ecosystem. On this seamless platform, they can stay connected, watch live coverage of the Grands Prix, and even watch behind-the-scenes footage or check stats in real time.

Both Apple and F1 will be eyeing the viewers' reactions as March 2026 nears. As Apple hopes to redefine what constitutes a 'premium' live sports broadcast, F1 may be on the lookout to further increase its fan base next year.