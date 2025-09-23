Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Britain's biggest carmaker, has confirmed it will extend its shutdown of production until at least 1 October 2025. The move comes after a severe cyberattack in late August that forced the company to halt operations across multiple plants.

The decision affects factories in the UK and overseas, leaving uncertainty for workers, suppliers and dealers. JLR explained the extension was needed to rebuild systems and ensure a safe restart. The suspension, however, could have a ripple effect on more than 200,000 people.

JLR Extends Factory Suspension

According to ABC News, the company first stopped production on 31 August after its IT systems were crippled. The shutdown covers its main UK sites in Solihull, Halewood and Wolverhampton, as well as plants in China, India, Slovakia and Brazil.

In a statement, JLR said: 'Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues and our retailers who remain open. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience.'

The company added that the pause was extended 'to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.'

Executives stressed that teams are working 'around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.'

JLR Fears Lack of Support

The prolonged halt has left suppliers and workers vulnerable. Chris McDonald, Industry Minister, noted: 'We have two priorities, helping Jaguar Land Rover get back up and running as soon as possible and the long-term health of the supply chain.

'We are acutely aware of the difficulties the stoppage is causing for those suppliers and their staff, many of whom are already taking a financial hit through no fault of their own — and we will do everything we can to reassure them that the government is on their side', he added via BBC News.

Experts have warned of the risk of insolvencies. Jonathan Dudley, Head of Manufacturing at Crowe UK, said: 'It's not a blame game, but it is a cry for help, because there are businesses now seeing people not paying [staff].'

Professor David Bailey of the University of Birmingham added: 'If bits of the supply chain go under that's going to make a restart at JLR much more difficult.' Steve Whitmarsh, CEO of Run Your Fleet, warned: 'If we lose that supply chain [we're] not going to get it back. The impact on the economy and the taxpayer will be far greater than short-term assistance.'

Cyberattack Still Under Investigation

The cyberattack is believed to have been a ransomware assault. It forced JLR to disable IT systems on 31 August, leading to a halt in production and blocking key services such as car registrations, spare parts orders and diagnostic checks.

A JLR spokesperson explained: 'We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.'

The company is working with the UK National Cyber Security Centre, law enforcement, and private experts. Liam Byrne, MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, cautioned: 'British business is now much more vulnerable... The attack surface that business is exposed to is now much bigger... The vulnerability is now much greater than in the past.'

Over 200K Workers Could Be Affected

JLR directly employs around 33,000 people in the UK. Its supply chain supports another 100,000 to 200,000 workers, while an additional 60,000 depend on the spending of JLR staff.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, stated: 'Whatever happens to JLR will reverberate through the supply chain... without the supply chain, you don't have the major manufacturers and you don't have an industry.'

Unions, including Unite, have already raised alarms. They report that some supply chain staff have been laid off with 'reduced or zero pay' and urged to apply for Universal Credit.

The longer the JLR shutdown continues, the greater the risk to Britain's automotive sector and the many families that rely on it.