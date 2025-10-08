Tesla has unveiled its new Model Y Standard, alongside a Model 3 sedan, shortly after a key financial incentive expired for most of its American buyers. Priced at $39,990 (approximately £29,900), the Model Y Standard is now Tesla's least expensive SUV option and is $5,000 (approximately £3,700) cheaper than the previous base model.

The reduced pricing follows the expiration of the $7,500 (approximately £5,600) US tax credit that helped support Tesla sales. In the run-up to the change, Tesla saw record third-quarter sales as buyers rushed to purchase vehicles while the incentive still applied. The new Standard models aim to fill the gap left by the credit's removal, but they come at the cost of reduced features.

What's Different About the Model Y Standard?

The pared-down Model Y does not offer all the features found in the pricier versions. Notably, it lacks the second-row eight-inch touchscreen, has only seven speakers instead of 15, and comes with a cloth-only interior rather than a cloth and microsuede mix. The vehicle also uses passive shock absorbers instead of the more advanced frequency-dependent system found in higher trims.

Performance has been scaled back as well. The Standard model takes longer to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph and has a shorter range than the Premium versions when fully charged, although it still delivers an estimated 321 miles on 18-inch wheels.

The vehicle is set to be available in the US market by November or December. It remains unclear when or if the new Standard model will be introduced to other markets such as the UK or Europe.

Strategic Timing Amid Competition and Setbacks

Tesla's pricing adjustment comes at a time when it is facing stiffer competition in the EV market. Chinese automaker BYD is projected to surpass Tesla as the top global EV seller when full-year numbers are finalised in January. Meanwhile, Hyundai recently announced EV models priced up to £7,900 below earlier versions, signalling a wider shift toward affordability in the market.

Tesla also experienced a record drop in sales during the first two quarters of the year, despite rebounding in the third. The company does not release country-specific figures, but 46% of its revenue comes from the United States and 21% from China, according to its most recent annual report. Lower projected US sales may lead to underutilised capacity at its domestic production plants, making a budget model a strategic way to keep output steady.

Long-Promised Affordability Arrives—Sort Of

This is not the long-promised $30,000 (approximately £22,400) Tesla that CEO Elon Musk and company executives have repeatedly teased. During Tesla's earnings call in April, CFO Vaibhav Taneja reiterated that a more affordable model was in development and expected to enter production in the first half of 2025. However, Tesla has since indicated that the ramp-up of that vehicle will occur more slowly than planned, as resources were diverted to deliver vehicles before the tax credit ended.

Despite multiple announcements, the truly budget-friendly Tesla remains delayed. For now, the Model Y Standard serves as a halfway measure — less expensive, but still not quite the mass-market EV some consumers expected.

Market Response and Investor Reaction

The market response to the announcement was mixed. Tesla shares dropped around 4% within an hour of the announcement, after initially dipping just 1%. Analysts suggest that investors had likely hoped for a more aggressive price cut or a model priced below the $30,000 threshold.

Outside of pricing, the company is also dealing with public backlash tied to Elon Musk's political affiliations. His earlier involvement with the Trump administration and support of various right-wing European candidates reportedly sparked protests and vandalism at Tesla outlets. A later split from Donald Trump did little to resolve the issue and may have reduced support among conservative buyers.

With competition increasing and consumer expectations shifting, the Model Y Standard arrives at a crucial time. However, its reduced price may not be enough to maintain Tesla's position without further innovation or a genuinely affordable model.