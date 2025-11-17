The Black Friday 2025 sales are in full throttle, and electric dirt bike fans are spoilt for choice. One model stands out from the crowd, the Yozma IN 10.

With its raw 2600W motor, 53-mile range, and sleek, all-terrain design, this electric dirt bike is redefining what electric off-road performance can be.

Unleash 2600W of Pure Off-Road Power

The Yozma IN 10 commands attention with its peak 2600W brushless motor, delivering explosive acceleration and uncompromising strength. From gravel paths to steep hills, it handles any terrain with ease.

Riders can adjust their experience with the three-speed mode, making it suitable for both newcomers and experienced bikers. And when it's time to unleash full power, the IN 10 hits a thrilling 40 mph top speed, turning every ride into an electrifying adventure.

This balance of control and aggression makes the Yozma IN 10 one of the most exciting electric dirt bikes for sale during this year's Black Friday dirt bike deals.

Ride Farther, Faster – Built for Endurance and Freedom

Say goodbye to range anxiety. The 48V 23Ah high-capacity battery gives the IN 10 a maximum range of up to 53 miles per charge. This impressive endurance means you can go further, explore longer, and worry less about power.

Performance highlights include:

Peak Motor Power: 2600W brushless system.

Top Speed: 40 mph of exhilarating drive.

Range: Up to 53 miles per full charge.

Battery: 48V 23Ah lithium power cell for consistent performance.

For riders who value independence, this combination of speed and stamina offers genuine off-road freedom, perfect for long weekend rides or daily commutes alike.

Engineered to Conquer All Terrains with Confidence

When it comes to handling, the Yozma IN 10 shows its true class. A hydraulic fork system and advanced shock absorption make every ride smooth, even over bumps, rocks, or mud. The 14"/12" tyres balance agility and traction, ensuring stability and control.

Safety remains at the heart of the design. Hydraulic brakes provide dependable stopping power in every condition, while the IPX6 waterproof rating guarantees durability through rain and rough weather. With a maximum load capacity of 265 lbs (120 kg), this mini electric dirt bike is built for resilience as much as excitement.

For those who ride hard and expect their electric dirt bike to keep up, the IN 10's robust construction ensures performance you can rely on.

Smart Design Meets Sleek, Modern Aesthetics

The Yozma IN 10 is not just built to perform, it's built to impress. Its streamlined frame and minimalist controls deliver effortless usability while maintaining futuristic appeal. Every element, from the ergonomic seat to the smart handlebar layout, is designed for comfort and convenience.

This focus on balance and practicality makes the IN 10 as enjoyable to ride as it is powerful. It embodies Yozma's philosophy: merging cutting-edge engineering with elegant simplicity for the modern adventurer.

Why the Yozma IN 10 Rules Black Friday 2025

Among all the electric dirt bike Black Friday deals, the Yozma IN 10 leads for its mix of innovation, safety, and affordability. It's the perfect choice for riders who want serious performance without sacrificing design or comfort.

Five reasons to make it yours:

2600W peak motor power for superior off-road capability.

Up to 53-mile range per charge, built for endurance.

40 mph top speed that thrills every rider.

Hydraulic suspension and shock absorption for smooth control.

IPX6 waterproof rating and hydraulic brakes for reliable safety.

From daily commutes to dirt-track adventures, this electric dirt bike delivers on every front. Yozma's dedication to zero-emission mobility and intelligent design makes the IN 10 a trailblazer for the next generation of electric riders.

Yozma: Redefining the Future of Electric Mobility

Founded by passionate cycling innovators, Yozma is a fast-rising brand reshaping the electric bicycle landscape. Yozma is more than a brand- it's a community charging forward one ride, one run, one breakthrough at a time. A crew of electric-first riders who believe in smarter movement, bolder design, and owning every block like a boss. You bring the fire. Yozma fuels the ride. So plug in, power up, and ride the future your way. Yozma: Rock Your Ride.

Your Ultimate Black Friday Adventure Awaits

With its fierce motor, long-range battery, and premium build, the Yozma IN 10 stands tall as one of the best electric dirt bikes for sale this Black Friday 2025. It's built for those who want adventure, performance, and style in one package.