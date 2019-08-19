Apple has accidentally revealed the upcoming Apple Watch Series 5. The company recently revealed the device specifications in the WatchOS 6 developers' Beta – it will come in both Ceramic and Titanium versions.

iHelpBR looked into the official WatchOS documentation and found that it mentioned "44M Ceramic" and "44M Titanium" versions. Both Apple Watch Series 5 versions will also be available in 40mm sizes. It also mentions September 10 as the launch date, which indicates that this may have been the chosen date for the launch of all of Apple's upcoming devices.

Apple started experimenting with the ceramic case for the Apple Watch Series 2. Even the Watch Series 3 had white and grey ceramic versions. But, there was no such model available for the Apple Watch Series 4, the current generation of the device.

The findings reveal that Apple Watch Series 5 will mark the return of the ceramic case along with a new titanium case for the watch.

iHelp's study of the documents reveal that there will be a circular pattern that will come on the screen as soon as the device starts pairing.

Besides these features, the Apple Watch Series 5 is expected to have an advanced sleep tracking feature which will track the users' sleep using advanced sensors and even advise them on how to get better sleep. It is also expected to have a better battery life than the current model. The company will enable this by endowing the device with a new processor, which will work with a low-power mode.

The company is expected to use the new Qualcomm WearOS chipsets in the device. In terms of the screen, Apple is expected to switch from an OLED display on the current watch to MicroLED display, which will provide better lighting.

WatchOS 6 was recently cleared by the FDA in the US to track women's menstrual cycles through the Cycle app and track the sound the users are exposed to using the Noise app. One of the eagerly anticipated features is blood pressure tracking. It is a feature that Samsung has tried to include in its S-series watches but they have been unable to do it yet.