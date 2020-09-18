Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have unwillingly adopted a sedentary lifestyle. With most governments restricting travel and instructing their citizens to stay indoors, many have reportedly gained weight or have lost motivation to maintain an active lifestyle. However, there are those who opted to find alternative ways to stay fit. Meanwhile, in order to encourage its residents to workout, Singapore is offering monetary rewards of up to $380 for individuals who use a special app designed for the Apple Watch.

The app is called LumiHealth and is specifically developed for Apple's smartwatch. This unique collaboration between the Cupertino-based company and the Singaporean government aims to help its people lead healthier lives, an Apple press release stated. The developers reveal that data privacy and security are on top of the list. To make the experience more engaging, the workouts are curated based on the information supplied by the users.

"Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health," according to Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. "This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world."

Meanwhile, the American tech outfit's chief operating officer Jeff Williams said: "Singapore has one of the world's leading healthcare systems, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to incorporate Apple Watch and LumiHealth into their holistic approach to well-being." Apple recently opened one of its most striking retail stores in the country. It is described as a "floating sphere" and features an underwater boardroom, an event space, and more.

With the Apple Watch Series 6, users can now track their blood oxygen saturation as well as their sleep. These metrics allow the wearable to provide an even more comprehensive health overview than its predecessors. Moreover, those who want a more affordable option can go for the Apple Watch SE. Although it does not have the brand-new functionalities of the Series 6, it is still a robust fitness-tracking platform.