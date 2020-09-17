When the Apple Watch Series 6 debuted alongside the Apple Watch SE during the "Time Flies" event, sleep and blood oxygen monitoring were advertised as its latest upgrades. Longtime users of the wearable have been clamouring for these functionalities for a while now and it seems Apple finally listened. However, many were reportedly surprised to learn about the upcoming Fitness+ subscription service. Paired with the aforementioned devices, the workout streaming platform is set to compete with the likes of Mirror and Peloton.

Ever since the first Apple Watch was released, the tech industry has lauded its health-oriented features. In fact, the latter models -- starting with the fourth-generation – have reportedly saved the lives of its users on more than one occasion. As such, it has been recognised as the best smartwatch by those who prefer to live an active lifestyle. The addition of the Fitness+ programme intends to encourage people to exercise at home, which is ideal amid the pandemic.

Fitness

A new fitness experience for everyone, powered by Apple Watch. Try world-class workouts on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Coming late 2020. Tap to expand.https://t.co/M1VDR1ckx6 pic.twitter.com/oEl0p7ZyZo — Apple (@Apple) September 15, 2020

With the help of the Apple Watch to track the user's metrics, Apple can provide them with a detailed overview of their performance. Meanwhile, those who do not own the wearable can still use Fitness+ on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Much like the services provided by Peloton and Mirror, the subscription includes multiple workout videos that do not require any equipment. These include yoga, core, dance, and strength among others.

Depending on the fitness level of the user, there are curated workouts that would match their abilities. New videos will be uploaded regularly on a weekly basis to keep the selection fresh and appear dynamic. "This speaks to the much bigger evolution of the company in the health care and fitness space, which is going to be multi-year in nature," said Neuberger Berman senior research analyst Daniel Flax. "When it was first introduced, people wondered well 'What will we use it for?' It's clear there are compelling use cases in the health and fitness arenas."

Apple Watches with Fitness+ will track heart rate, calories burned, distance, and pace during a workout. The service is slated to launch before the year ends and cost $79.99 a year or $9.99 per month. Peloton CEO John Foley stated that Apple's entry into the virtual fitness space is a "legitimisation" of this type of content.