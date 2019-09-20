Apple is working on diversifying its offerings – apart from offerings iPads, iPhones, Macs, HomePods and AirPods it may soon offer location tracking tags, according to a new report.

These tags can be attached to your bag, keys or cycle and can help you find your stuff if you lose track of its location, according to screenshots accessed by MacRumors on Thursday.

The screenshots show an interface similar to FindMyiPhone with the title "items" and the tagline "Keep track of your everyday items" and "never lose them again," which can be found in the newly released iOS 13. They also mentioned the codename "B389," which is the company's codename for Apple Tags.

While Apple has made no formal announcement about the product as yet, there are indications of an impending launch. The tags are expected to be circular disks with the company's U1 chip. The chip uses ultra-wideband (UWB), which can enable the user to point the phone in the direction of an object and locate it.

The chip also has capabilities for indoor mapping and can receive signals from small signal generators. The interface is expected to have a balloon symbol, which will move up and down and come to the centre of the screen only when the user is extremely close to the object.

Another feature that such tags are expected to have is that they can emit a chime sound when tracked, just like the AirPods do. It will also alert users when they move too far from a tagged item so that they don't forget.

But what if you lose the tag itself?

In that case, it will send a signal to any iPhone user nearby and ask him to return it to the rightful owner.

While the company is yet to reveal any details about the device, it may be launched alongside new iPads and MacBook models next month.