Apple may be preparing a major change to its AirPods, and it could go well beyond better sound. A video discovered in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate appears to show AirPods with built-in cameras using Apple's Visual Intelligence technology. MacRumors reported that the footage shows how the earbuds could help users understand and save information from their surroundings.

Apple has not announced camera-equipped AirPods, so the technology remains a reported project rather than a confirmed product.

A Camera That Can See What You See

The short demonstration shows a man wearing AirPods while holding up a book. The earbuds appear to identify the book, while a Siri voiceover explains how Visual Intelligence could allow users to save something they see for later. The concept would extend Apple's existing Visual Intelligence technology to a wearable device, which would be a first.

Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.



This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeu — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026

Instead of taking an iPhone out to identify an object or capture information, a user could potentially look at something while cameras on the AirPods provide visual information to Apple's AI system.

The demonstration suggests possible uses such as identifying objects, saving information from books or signs, and asking Siri questions about something in front of the wearer. That would give AirPods a role beyond audio, calls and voice controls, something similar to what smart glasses by Meta have been able to do.

The Technology Is Still Unannounced

Apple has not confirmed the product, its specifications or a release date. The project has reportedly been associated with the internal codename B790. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously linked the codename to camera-equipped AirPods and reported that Apple could introduce the product as early as September, which puts it in the same launch cycle as the new iPhones.

The appearance of the demonstration in pre-release software adds evidence that the project is being developed, but it does not guarantee a commercial launch. The final hardware and the way it works could also differ from what appears in the leaked footage. The engineering aspect of integrating a tiny camera sensor into an earbud is unimaginable, but it would mark a great feat and something straight out of Tony Stark's lab from Marvel's Iron Man franchise.

Privacy Could Be a Major Concern

Camera-equipped AirPods would also create privacy questions. A smartphone camera is usually obvious when someone points it at another person or object. Same goes for smart glasses. A tiny camera integrated into an earbud could be harder for people nearby to notice.

The leaked video does not indicate that the AirPods would have traditional camera recording capabilities. It shows a proposed visual-assistance feature in which the earbuds appear to help the wearer understand what they are looking at.

If Apple eventually launches the product, users and people around them may want clear information about when the cameras operate, what information they capture and how that information is processed. Those questions have already emerged around other camera-equipped wearable devices, including smart glasses.

Other Apple Products Appear in the Software

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The camera-equipped AirPods are not the only unreleased products reportedly referenced in macOS Tahoe 26.7. MacRumors also reported references to fourth-generation AirPods Pro, new Beats headphones and several future Apple devices. The software reportedly includes references associated with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a possible foldable iPhone Ultra.

Other references include future home products, a new Apple TV remote, updated iPad mini models and another Vision Pro headset. MacRumors also reported references to future iMac and MacBook Pro models, including a possible 14-inch MacBook Pro using Apple's next-generation M6 chip. None of these references guarantees that the products will launch. Development plans can change, and some projects may never reach consumers.

A New Direction for AirPods

The leaked demonstration shows how Apple could transform AirPods from primarily audio devices into AI-powered wearables. The book example is simple: the wearer looks at something, the AirPods capture visual information, and Visual Intelligence helps interpret it. Whether Apple eventually releases the B790 remains unknown. For now, the leaked footage offers a glimpse of how Apple could combine cameras, Siri and Visual Intelligence in a device that users already wear throughout the day.