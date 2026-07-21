Apple's next flagship iPhone is already generating excitement months before its expected unveiling, with a series of leaks suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro could arrive in September 2026 alongside two of its biggest hardware upgrades in years: Apple's first 2-nanometre A20 Pro chip and a new Sony camera sensor.

Although Apple has yet to announce the handset, reports indicate the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are on course to debut during the company's traditional autumn launch event.

The upcoming Pro models are also expected to spearhead a new release strategy that could see Apple's premium devices launch ahead of the standard iPhone 18 lineup.

Read more Leaked iPhone 18 Fold Prototype Suggests Huawei-Inspired Design Ahead of Apple's First Foldable Leaked iPhone 18 Fold Prototype Suggests Huawei-Inspired Design Ahead of Apple's First Foldable

Expected September Launch

Apple has consistently introduced its flagship iPhones during the first half of September, making this year's reported timeline unsurprising.

Apple's launch history over the past 15 years points to Tuesday, 8 September, as the most likely announcement date, with pre-orders expected to open later that week before the devices reach customers later in the month.

If the reported schedule proves accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a rumoured foldable iPhone could launch in September, while the standard iPhone 18 models are expected to follow in early 2027.

Leaks also suggest the Pro models could be available in four finishes: Dark Grey, Silver, Dark Cherry and Light Blue. If accurate, the staggered rollout would mark one of Apple's biggest changes to its annual iPhone release strategy.

A20 Chip Promises Major Performance Gains

Among the most significant rumoured upgrades is the new A20 Pro processor, expected to become Apple's first smartphone chip built using TSMC's advanced 2-nanometre manufacturing process.

The processor is expected to introduce Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging, allowing memory to sit closer to the chip. The design could improve processing speed, reduce latency and boost battery efficiency while delivering greater performance for Apple Intelligence features.

The move from a 3-nanometre to a 2-nanometre process is also expected to increase transistor density, offering improved power efficiency and thermal performance compared with previous generations.

Sony Camera Sensor Could Boost Photography

The camera system is also tipped for a significant upgrade. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will feature Sony's new IMX905 image sensor paired with Apple's first variable aperture camera.

The variable aperture system would allow the lens to physically adjust the amount of light entering the camera, improving low-light photography while producing more natural depth-of-field effects without relying as heavily on software processing.

The remaining rear cameras are expected to remain largely unchanged, with Apple focusing its improvements on the primary sensor and optical performance.

Other Rumoured Features

Beyond the processor and camera, several additional upgrades have been linked to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Reports point to a smaller Dynamic Island enabled by under-display Face ID technology, Apple's next-generation C2 modem, expanded satellite connectivity and longer battery life. The Pro Max model could also feature a larger battery and a slightly thicker design.

Leaks also suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost up to $200 (£148) more than their predecessors, with starting prices of around $1,299 (£962) and $1,399 (£1,036), respectively.

While Apple has yet to confirm any of the leaked features or pricing, the upgrades suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could be one of the company's biggest flagship updates in recent years if the leaks prove accurate.