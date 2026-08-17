What once sounded like science fiction is quickly becoming reality. Meta's AI-powered smart glasses, developed in partnership with Ray-Ban and Oakley, can do far more than improve your vision. They can take photos, record videos, answer questions and even identify what's in front of you using artificial intelligence.

The glasses have become one of the tech industry's biggest success stories, but they are also raising growing concerns over privacy, surveillance and public safety.

Fashion Meets Artificial Intelligence

Meta has positioned its smart glasses as both a fashion accessory and an everyday AI device. Celebrity endorsements, including a collaboration with Kylie Jenner, have helped transform the futuristic eyewear into a desirable lifestyle product.

The Kylie Jenner collection introduced a more fashion-forward design and even allows users to hear AI responses in Jenner's voice.

The strategy appears to be working. Meta sold more than seven million pairs of AI glasses in 2025, with marketing focused on helping users capture and share moments without constantly looking at a phone screen.

Growing Privacy Backlash

As sales have surged, so have concerns about how the technology could be used.

Meta advises owners to switch the glasses off in private spaces, explain the LED recording light to others and 'be a good community member'. Ultimately, however, responsibility for using the glasses appropriately rests with the wearer.

Privacy experts argue that relying on individual behaviour may not be enough.

In July 2026, IBTimes UK reported on a protest near Meta's London headquarters in which activists from Everyone Hates Elon replaced a Kylie Jenner Meta advertisement with a version displaying the message, 'We're always watching.' The group criticised the glasses as 'giving fascism, not fashion' and claimed wearable AI could normalise constant surveillance.

The demonstration followed a Financial Times report that Meta had explored prototype AI glasses capable of continuously recording audio and capturing images at regular intervals. Meta said it does not comment on internal prototypes and remains committed to developing its smart glasses responsibly.

Concerns Over Public Surveillance

The privacy debate has extended beyond facial recognition.

The BBC has reported growing concerns from women who say they have been secretly filmed in public by people wearing Meta's smart glasses. Unlike a smartphone, the glasses allow users to record hands-free, making it far less obvious when filming is taking place.

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Although the glasses include a small LED light intended to indicate when recording is active, critics argue it can be difficult to notice in bright daylight, particularly for people unfamiliar with the technology.

WIRED has also reported on Meta's planned facial recognition feature, known as 'NameTag', which could allow wearers to identify people in public. Researchers warned the technology could make it easier for stalkers or abusers to identify individuals, while facial data could also be be stored on users' devices.

Meanwhile, The Guardian has highlighted concerns about children potentially being recorded without their knowledge, particularly as Meta markets the glasses to parents with the slogan 'Never miss a moment'.

Innovation or Invasion?

Meta's AI glasses represent one of the biggest shifts yet in wearable technology, combining fashion with artificial intelligence in a product designed for everyday life.

Supporters argue they offer convenience, hands-free creativity and a glimpse of the future. Critics counter that the technology risks normalising constant surveillance before society has fully considered its consequences.

As AI-powered wearables become increasingly common, the debate is no longer simply about smart glasses. It is about where society draws the line between innovation and privacy and whether the convenience of recording every moment is worth the potential cost.