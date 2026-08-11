Apple's September event will reward big spenders and leave bargain hunters waiting. The company is expected to show off its iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and first foldable around 9 September, while the standard iPhone 18 slips to spring 2027.

That event is tipped to bring eight new products, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Alongside the two Pro iPhones and the foldable, Gurman expects the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, a new Apple TV box, an updated HomePod mini, and a first look at Apple's smart home hub.

Eight Products, One Very Expensive Fall

For US buyers, the real story is what's missing. Apple is holding the standard iPhone 18, the cheaper iPhone 18e, and a second iPhone Air until spring 2027, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and supply-chain reports indicate. Comments from the chairman of Largan Precision, an Apple camera-lens supplier, pointed to a major client delaying a model to early 2027. The result is a premium-only autumn, with every new iPhone this fall expected to start at $999 (£740) or more.

Prices are climbing too. Gurman forecasts a $100 to $200 (£74 to £148) rise across the new iPhones, driven by a memory chip shortage and pricier camera parts. The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at $1,099 (£814) and the Pro Max at $1,199 (£888), so buyers could face steeper four-figure entry points this year.

What To Grab Now

The clearest wins sit on your wrist. The Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 get a new processor, their first real chip upgrade since the Series 9 in 2023, Gurman reports. The point is not raw speed. The chip lets Siri's AI features run directly on the watch through watchOS 27 for the first time.

Apple's iOS 27, shown at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, also arrives this fall with the long-promised Siri overhaul, so current iPhone owners gain the headline software without buying new hardware.

What to Splurge on or Skip

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are the genuine splurge for enthusiasts, with a new A20 Pro chip built on a 2-nanometer process, a variable-aperture main camera, and a smaller Dynamic Island. Some analysts see steeper rises than Gurman, with forecasts stretching toward $300 (£222) for the Pro models.

The foldable, widely rumored as the 'iPhone Ultra', is the bigger splurge. Kuo pegs its starting price at $2,000 to $2,500 (£1,480 to £1,850), which would make it Apple's most expensive iPhone yet. It swaps Face ID for a Touch ID sensor in the side button, because the ultra-thin body cannot house Face ID hardware, and reports suggest it drops the telephoto camera and MagSafe.

For most US shoppers, it's first-generation luxury rather than a practical upgrade. The smart home hub is another wait, as Gurman says it's slated between October and early 2027, so September may bring only a preview.

Why Budget Buyers Should Hold Off

If you usually buy a standard iPhone, this is not your event. Waiting until spring 2027 should get you the iPhone 18, likely at a friendlier price, rather than paying Pro money now. Big spenders get the marquee toys in September. Everyone else is better off holding on to their cash.

Furthermore, waiting until 2027 lets you skip this expensive transition year entirely. By then, any first-generation bugs in the foldable will be clear, and you can choose between a budget-friendly iPhone 18 and the new iPhone Air. Holding off ensures you get a mature product at a stable price.