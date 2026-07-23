Apple's next flagship smartphones are still weeks away from their expected debut, but fresh iPhone 18 Pro rumours are already painting a clearer picture of what could be the company's biggest hardware refresh in years.

With reports pointing to 12 notable upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are said to focus on addressing several of the most common user complaints, from battery life and camera controls to connectivity and the size of the Dynamic Island.

While Apple has yet to confirm any details, the latest rumours offer a glimpse of what could arrive when the devices are expected to launch in September.

iPhone 18 Pro Performance and Connectivity Upgrades

Among the biggest reported changes is a smaller Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to move the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the display, allowing Apple to reduce the size of the cut-out while keeping facial recognition intact.

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Display technology is also expected to receive an upgrade.

According to multiple reports, the new Pro models will use LTPO+ panels, which are designed to improve power efficiency and extend battery life without changing the existing 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes.

Powering the devices is expected to be Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's first-generation 2nm process.

The shift from the current 3nm architecture is expected to deliver improved performance alongside better energy efficiency.

Connectivity could also see significant improvements. Apple is tipped to introduce its third-generation C2 cellular modem after debuting its in-house modem technology in previous models.

The new modem is also expected to enable satellite-based 5G connectivity, allowing users to browse the internet even when conventional mobile or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are also rumoured to feature Apple's new N2 wireless chip, replacing the N1 chip found in the latest iPhone models.

However, the company has not revealed what new capabilities the upgraded chip may offer.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera Improvements

Photography is another area expected to receive attention.

The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera is rumoured to gain a variable aperture, giving users greater control over the amount of light entering the lens and allowing more flexibility when adjusting depth of field.

Apple is also expected to simplify the Camera Control button.

Reports suggest the company will remove touch sensitivity and haptic feedback, leaving only pressure-sensitive controls.

The change could make the feature easier to use while reducing accidental inputs.

On the design front, the rear Ceramic Shield area surrounding the MagSafe system is said to adopt a more seamless frosted finish instead of the current two-tone appearance.

New colour options have also been rumoured.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be available in Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey and Silver, with the existing Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue finishes reportedly being retired.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Life

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may receive exclusive hardware changes aimed at improving endurance. Alleged Chinese regulatory database filings indicate the handset could feature a battery nearly 10% larger than its predecessor.

To accommodate the larger battery, the Pro Max is also expected to have a slightly thicker design than both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the standard iPhone 18 Pro. Although this may increase the device's overall size, the trade-off could result in noticeably longer battery life for users.

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a foldable 'iPhone Ultra' during a launch event in the first half of September, with availability likely later that month.

Separate reports suggest the standard iPhone 18, the lower-cost iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air will follow around March 2027. Until Apple makes an official announcement, all specifications and launch details remain based on industry rumours.