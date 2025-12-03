Apple quietly updated its support policy at the end of November 2025, and several once-popular devices passed an unfortunate stage. The tech giant added five products, including some from its iPhone and iPad lineup, to its 'obsolete' list.

For owners of these devices, it is not just a matter of no more software updates; Apple will no longer offer repairs or hardware service. In practice, that could mean a dead battery, a broken screen, or other hardware issues going unresolved by authorised service providers.

What Apple Products Have Become Obsolete and Why

Among the devices now deemed obsolete are the original iPhone SE, launched in 2016; the second-generation iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (2017); and certain luxury variants of Apple Watch Series 4 (Hermès and Nike editions). Additionally, the ageing Beats Pill 2.0 speaker has also been struck from the parts list.

Why has Apple done this now? According to the company's published criteria, per sources like The Mint, a product becomes 'obsolete' after 7 years since it was last sold — a threshold clearly met by these devices. The original iPhone SE was pulled from sale in September 2018. Since Apple launched it in March 2016, the 2025 cutoff means that both its hardware support window and resale lifecycle have officially ended.

The second-gen iPad Pro 12.9 was introduced in 2017 and discontinued soon afterwards. The Apple Watch Series 4 variants in question were discontinued around 2019, shortly after launch. With each passing year since their last sale, they fell into the obsolete category.

What This Means for iPhone & iPad Owners — and What You Can Do

The shift to 'obsolete' status does not mean the devices will suddenly stop working overnight. If the hardware is intact and the software still runs, everything may continue as before. But the practical reality is more concerning.

From now on, users of these devices will no longer be able to get official hardware repairs or access replacement parts through Apple or its authorised service centres. That includes battery replacements, screen repairs, and any other component fixes, Gadgets 360 reported.

On the software side, many of these devices are already beyond supported iOS or iPadOS versions. The original iPhone SE, for example, no longer receives official updates, and the iPad Pro 2017 model is unlikely to get new iPadOS releases. Without hardware servicing, any future issues could leave owners stuck, particularly in places where third-party repair parts are expensive or hard to find.

So what can affected users do? One option is to continue using the device as is, simply accepting that if something breaks, you will likely have to pay for out-of-warranty repairs from third-party shops, or in the worst case, live with a broken device.

For those who rely heavily on their devices, upgrading to a newer model may be the most practical path. If you are in the market for a replacement iPhone or iPad, now might be a good time to start exploring options. Newer models will offer not only support for the foreseeable future but also improved performance, updated software, and access to important security patches.