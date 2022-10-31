Apple fans who have been expecting to get their hands on the new MacBook Pro laptops this year will have to wait until next year to be able to do so. Recent reports suggest that, contrary to previous expectations, Apple won't be releasing any new Macs until the end of the year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple had originally planned to announce the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros sporting the new M2 chip "as early as this fall," Engadget reported. However, the company has changed its goal and is now aiming to launch them in the first quarter of next year, which will likely coincide with the release of macOS Ventura 13.3.

"Apple has rarely launched new products in January or February during recent years, so I'd expect the new Macs to be announced by the first half of March," Gurman wrote. "That aligns with the planned ship dates for the corresponding software, but also makes sense in light of Apple's recent history of launching new Macs during that month, including the Mac Studio this year."

Gurman cites Apple's most recent earnings call as evidence. Tim Cook stated earlier this week that the company's product line for the holiday season was "set," and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri gave further confirmation by stating that he anticipated Mac revenue to "decline substantially" in December due in part to the absence of new MacBook Pros to boost sales.

The new MacBook Pros will have the same appearance as the existing 2021 ones when they eventually do come. The introduction of Apple's new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets is the main alteration that will be made. The M2 Max will have up to 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, claims Gurman.

Apple fans should not expect any more hardware launches from the company this year. The company is currently working on iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, which are expected to arrive by mid-December.