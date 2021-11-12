Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are yet to share the pitch in the same jersey after both players joined Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. However, with Ramos finally joining his new teammates in group training this week, the football world is abuzz about his debut and if it will finally be alongside Messi.

Ramos has not played a single match for PSG since joining the club this summer from Spanish giants Real Madrid. Incidentally, just a few days after Ramos made the move, Barcelona announced that they won't be able to renew Messi's contract. The Argentine was soon making his way to Paris, and the two former captains of the biggest rival clubs in Spain found themselves becoming unexpected bedfellows.

According to Spanish publication AS, a source from the PSG dressing room has revealed that their new status as teammates "did not erase 10 years of Clásicos from nowhere".

Ramos and Messi both featured prominently in "El Clasico" over the years, with the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona often the highlight of every season whether it is in La Liga, the Copa del Rey or in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the same source revealed that Ramos is making an effort to be cordial to all his new teammates "without distinction". Incidentally, the PSG squad also includes the likes of Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria, both former Real Madrid stars who have featured prominently in Clasicos of the past. Likewise, there is no need to point out the presence of former Barcelona forward Neymar Jr.

In any case, fans of PSG and both Spanish sides are eager to see Ramos and Messi on the pitch together. Ramos has been having a slow recovery from a calf injury he picked up before the season started, and is still in doubt to play by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Messi has already made his PSG debut, but he is now suffering a knee injury that has seen him miss the last two matches.

It seems like fate is not working in their favour, with fans endlessly waiting for that fateful reunion match to finally happen.