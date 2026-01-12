Ariana Grande's solo appearance at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on 11 January set off a wave of online speculation almost instantly.

As cameras flashed on the Beverly Hilton red carpet, fans of Wicked: For Good noticed one thing missing: Cynthia Erivo. Grande, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda, arrived alone, posing confidently in a dramatic black Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

With Erivo — her Elphaba and longtime co-star — absent from the night's biggest photo ops, social media quickly filled the silence with theories, ranging from scheduling drama to a rumoured falling-out between the two stars.

The reality, however, had nothing to do with tension and everything to do with theatre.

Why Cynthia Erivo Missed the Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo did not attend the Golden Globes because she is currently in London, deep into rehearsals for a demanding West End production that made travel impossible.

The 39-year-old actor is preparing for a one-woman adaptation of Dracula, directed by Kip Williams, in which she plays all 23 characters, including the titular Count. The production begins previews on 4 February at the Noël Coward Theatre and runs through late May.

Rehearsals began in early January and are described as physically and vocally intense. Erivo confirmed her absence in a 6 January interview with Variety, explaining the preparation schedule as 'gruelling.'

First-look rehearsal images released days later showed her already fully immersed in the minimalist, physically transformative staging.

Ariana Grande Addresses the Absence and the Rumours

While speculation spread online, Grande shut it down from inside the ceremony.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, she gave Erivo a direct shout-out, telling the audience, 'We love you, and we miss you.' The moment reinforced what both actresses have consistently said since filming Wicked: their bond remains intact.

Grande later expanded on that support in a Variety interview, addressing Erivo's recent awards-season snubs, including her omission from the Actor Awards nominations.

'There aren't enough flowers on this earth for Jon M. Chu,' Grande said, referencing the film's director. 'The impact of his work and Cynthia's Elphaba is undeniable. Cynthia's performance is the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we've seen, and it will be referenced and adored for generations. That can't be taken away.'

She added, 'That's why I say every good thing that happens to me belongs to them, too. None of this exists in isolation.'

A Historic Nomination Even Without the Red Carpet

Erivo was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Wicked: For Good, a milestone that made her the first Black woman to receive two nominations in that category. She had previously been nominated for Wicked.

When nominations were announced in December, Erivo told Variety, 'I hope there are many more to come, not just for me, but for other Black women. I hope it's just the beginning.'

Despite five nominations, Wicked: For Good left the Golden Globes empty-handed, a result that added fuel to fan frustration online but did little to dampen support for the film or its leads. Furthermore, Grande's shout-out to her co-star and good friend indicated that the Wicked duo continue to be close despite the growing speculation of a fallout.