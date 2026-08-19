Ariana Grande has asked a court for urgent subpoena powers so her lawyers can identify alleged hackers accused of leaking 45 of her unreleased songs in 2023 alone.

The filing, submitted this week, asks a judge to let her team compel internet platforms and other companies to hand over data that could reveal who is behind the alleged breaches.

Ariana Grande Presses Judge for Subpoena Authority

Grande filed a lawsuit last month against dozens of unidentified individuals, alleging they repeatedly accessed the private accounts of her producers and photographers.

Court documents state that these breaches led to the theft of unreleased music, private photographs and confidential studio recordings, prompting the latest push for immediate discovery powers to try to stop further distribution of her work.

Legal filings say Grande has spent years trying to identify those allegedly behind the activity. The case comes after previous incidents of unauthorised access to the digital files of high-profile artists.

Read more Indie Artist Asks What Is Wrong in Hollywood After Ariana Grande Allegedly Copies Her Old Video Indie Artist Asks What Is Wrong in Hollywood After Ariana Grande Allegedly Copies Her Old Video

Her legal representatives say the suspects have hidden their identities by operating through anonymous online profiles and peer‑to‑peer payment platforms.

These methods have hindered earlier attempts to identify those responsible.

Investigators working for the singer believe they now have a possible route forward. The latest request for subpoena power targets third‑party companies that host infrastructure allegedly used in the breaches.

If the judge approves the request, those platforms would be required to provide subscriber details, historical login records and account data. Investigators believe this information could help identify the locations and real names of those involved.

Ongoing Leak Allegations Behind Urgent Legal Move

Representatives for the artist say time is a key factor in the case. They argue that hacking and unauthorised distribution of material remain current issues rather than past events.

Legal documents say the court should act quickly because the suspects are still managing anonymous accounts. They warn that digital evidence could be lost if profiles are deleted or servers wiped before platforms are ordered to preserve records.

To address the anonymity of the defendants, the legal team is seeking a subpoena to obtain account data directly from the companies hosting the profiles.

Ariana Grande has reportedly requested permission to subpoena internet platforms that may have business records which would help her identify hackers stealing her unreleased music and content.



(https://t.co/q6AVoqx48a) pic.twitter.com/SC3xVHgaXR — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 19, 2026

Unreleased Tracks Allegedly Taken Since 2019

Court filings describe the alleged breaches as part of a longer‑term pattern rather than a single incident. They outline activity dating back to at least 2019, targeting the digital accounts of people close to the singer.

Two specific online aliases are cited in the paperwork as repeat points of contact for the alleged leaks, though the individuals behind those profiles have not yet been identified.

The documents also note that some of the compromised accounts were protected by multi‑factor authentication, suggesting that login credentials may have been obtained or intercepted before those safeguards were applied.

Representatives say the frequency of incidents increased last year, with 45 unreleased tracks allegedly taken from private servers and shared online during 2023 alone. They say the scale of the leaked material has led the legal team to move beyond standard intellectual property complaints and seek underlying server data instead.

A judge will now decide whether the evidence set out in the filings is sufficient to justify granting access to the information needed to try to identify the suspects.