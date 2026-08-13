Independent musician Frankie June has publicly questioned the toxic nature of the entertainment industry after fans claimed a global pop star's new music video shared striking visual similarities with her 2016 work.

Addressing online accusations that Ariana Grande allegedly copies her old video, June took to TikTok this week to discuss the viral parallels between her track Hollywood and Grande's recent release petal, noting that the shared theme of an auditioning actor exacting violent revenge on a studio executive reveals a deeper systemic problem in Los Angeles.

Rather than pursuing a direct plagiarism dispute, the independent artist used the rising online controversy to highlight shared negative experiences within the music business.

June suggested that if the two music videos evolved completely independently of one another, it highlights systemic issues regarding how talent is treated by those holding power.

Tracing the Visual Parallels

The public discussion began after viewers noticed overlapping cinematic and narrative elements between the two projects. In both music videos, an aspiring actor arrives for an audition in Los Angeles, faces immediate mistreatment from an office executive, and is forced to wait in a massive queue of women.

This narrative tension builds steadily until the protagonist ultimately launches a violent attack on the industry bosses. The visual style in both releases also relies heavily on a distinctly retro 1950s colour palette to frame the entire narrative sequence.

The visual similarities extend beyond a general narrative structure and share highly specific choreographic choices. Viewers pointing out the parallels highlighted that both Hollywood and petal feature scenes with an identical retro aesthetic.

Observers also noted matching shots of the lead actor walking deliberately over a Hollywood star on the pavement. Furthermore, the scenes involving the massive queue of waiting women feature background actors dressed in brightly coloured garments performing highly stylised choreography.

These actors execute synchronised head turns in both visual treatments, a detail that many felt was too specific to be entirely coincidental. As these specific visual matches circulated across social platforms, fans of the independent artist began demanding an explanation from the pop star's creative team.

The mounting public pressure and constant tagging eventually prompted June to address the situation directly to prevent further speculation.

Frankie June Addresses Fans

Taking to her social media channels, June offered a measured and reflective response to the sudden influx of messages she had received regarding the controversy. She acknowledged the reality of shared influences within the creative sector before steering the conversation toward a broader critique of the entertainment landscape itself.

Speaking directly to her followers, June explained her decision to comment on the escalating situation. She stated on her TikTok account, 'So, everybody has been texting me this week asking, 'Have you seen the new Ariana Grande petal music video? It's super similar to your Hollywood (2016) music video?' And so, I just wanted to weigh in.'

June conceded that both musicians navigate the exact same environment. 'Yes, we both work in the same industry in the same town,' she noted, acknowledging that creative professionals often share similar artistic references.

However, she posited a completely different angle to the debate by removing the focus from deliberate theft. The independent singer asked her audience to consider what it genuinely means if Grande's video evolved having absolutely nothing to do with her original work.

'What is so wrong in Hollywood right now that me and Ariana both resonated with this story, where you literally see the talent in an office or audition type scenario jumping over the desk to exact revenge on this Hollywood exec archetype?' June asked her viewers.

She pointed out that this shared thematic choice says a great deal about the shared challenges and collective frustrations that creatives face in the business.

Ending her public statement on a note of solidarity rather than anger, June expressed sincere sympathy for the global pop star. 'So, Ariana, I'm so sorry that you resonated with that story in the same way that I did,' she stated, concluding her message by noting they are obviously on the exact same wavelength.

June's response transforms what could have easily become a standard internet plagiarism dispute into a poignant commentary on the entertainment sector. By choosing solidarity over conflict, the independent artist has shifted the public's focus away from pitting two musicians against each other, using the viral moment instead to highlight the universal struggles creatives endure behind closed doors.