Brad Bao, executive chairman and co-founder of electric scooter company Lime, is facing a deepening legal crisis as two federal racketeering lawsuits with combined claims of $157 million collide with a widening federal crackdown on the very market-making firm allegedly hired to manipulate the cryptocurrency at the center of the case. The convergence of civil fraud allegations and criminal enforcement actions creates an increasingly difficult backdrop for Bao, whose company is reportedly preparing for a US initial public offering.

The legal pressure comes from two directions. In the civil courts, Bao is named as a defendant in two separate RICO lawsuits filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging he participated in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme tied to blockchain venture Cere Network. In the criminal arena, federal prosecutors have secured guilty pleas and extraditions from employees of Gotbit Ltd., the market-making firm both lawsuits allege was hired by Cere Network CEO to conduct wash trading on token launch day.

What Is Happening With Gotbit And Why Does It Matter?

The DOJ's pursuit of Gotbit and its associates has accelerated dramatically. In March 2025, Gotbit founder and CEO Aleksei Andryunin pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit market manipulation. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to forfeit approximately $23 million in seized cryptocurrency. Gotbit itself was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to cease operations.

But the enforcement did not stop with Andryunin. Federal prosecutors subsequently charged ten foreign nationals from four crypto market-making firms, including Gotbit, in what authorities described as an international operation targeting cryptocurrency market manipulation. Gotbit employee Antoine Tsao, a Taiwanese national and business development manager, was arrested at JFK International Airport and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Serbian national Nemanja Popov, an account manager, was arrested at San Francisco International Airport and also pleaded guilty. Three additional defendants were arrested in Singapore, extradited to the United States, and made their initial court appearances in Oakland on March 30, 2026.

The significance for Bao and the other Cere Network defendants is direct: both RICO lawsuits allege that lead defendant Fred Jin, CEO of Cere Network, hired Gotbit to deploy automated trading bots that conducted wash trading on the day of the CERE token launch in November 2021, generating fake volume to mask an insider sell-off of approximately $41.78 million. With Gotbit's founder convicted, its employees arrested and extradited, and the firm ordered shut down, the factual foundation of the civil complaints is being independently corroborated by federal criminal proceedings.

What Are the Two Lawsuits Against Bao?

The first lawsuit was filed by investor group Goopal Digital Limited (Case No. 3:26-cv-00857), seeking $100 million in damages. The second was filed by San Francisco SAFT investor Josef Qu (Case No. 3:26-cv-01235), seeking $57 million. Both name Bao alongside lead defendant Jin and allege a coordinated pump-and-dump scheme centered on Cere Network, a blockchain platform that raised approximately $42.96 million from over 5,000 retail investors, many of them purchasing tokens through the Republic platform.

The CERE token reached an all-time high of $0.47 on its November 2021 launch day before collapsing. It now trades at approximately $0.00061, a decline of more than 99.8 percent. Both plaintiffs allege they never received tokens they were contractually owed, even as insiders moved their own allocations to exchanges within hours of launch.

The Qu complaint significantly expands the legal theories from the first suit, adding federal securities fraud claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, theft, and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, bringing the total to ten causes of action across the two filings.

Who Is Fred Jin and What Is His Role?

The complaints identify Jin as the central figure behind the alleged fraud. As CEO and co-founder of Cere Network, Jin allegedly controlled the treasury wallets, directed the arrangement with Gotbit to conduct wash trading, authorised high-risk DeFi investments that lost $16.6 million of investor capital, and personally oversaw the movement of funds into accounts held by himself, his wife Maren Schwarzer, and his brother Xin Jin.

Jin also allegedly controlled the token distribution process and withheld investor allocations. Plaintiff Qu invested through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens in 2019, entitling him to 27,777,778 CERE tokens. He never received any of them, the complaint states. The filing describes a pattern of prior failed ventures by Jin: Funler (2016-2018), which allegedly lost investors 95 percent of their money, and Bitlearn (2018), which allegedly followed the same trajectory. Jin has since launched a new AI company, CEF AI Inc., which the plaintiff alleges was funded with proceeds from the Cere Network fraud.

What Is Bao Specifically Accused Of?

Bao co-founded Lime in 2017, building it into one of the most recognisable micro-mobility companies in the world, operating in more than 280 cities across nearly 30 countries. He currently serves as the company's executive chairman. Lime reported net revenue of $686 million in 2024, a 32 percent increase year over year, and has been free cash flow positive for two consecutive years. The company has reportedly hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to prepare for a US initial public offering that could arrive as soon as this year.

Bao's involvement with Cere Network came through a position on the company's board of directors. Both lawsuits allege he received director's fees and early token allocations, lent his name and mainstream credibility to attract investors, and approved financial transactions that moved funds into accounts controlled by Jin. The Qu complaint adds Section 20(a) 'control person' liability, creating a direct legal pathway to hold Bao accountable as someone who exercised control over an entity alleged to have violated federal securities laws.

Bao has a history of litigation predating the Cere Network case. He has previously faced a fraud action involving the City of San Francisco and a separate lawsuit brought by venture firm Khosla Ventures alleging fraud and intentional interference in connection with a collapsed $30 million acquisition deal. The accumulation of legal exposure, now including two federal RICO suits with a combined $157 million in claimed damages, creates significant complications for an executive whose company is seeking to go public.

Where Did The Money Go?

Both lawsuits allege proceeds were routed through a network of shell companies and personal accounts controlled by Jin, Schwarzer, and Xin Jin across multiple jurisdictions including Delaware, the British Virgin Islands, Panama, and Germany. The total alleged insider sell-off amounts to approximately $41.78 million.

The Qu complaint adds a detailed accounting of $16.6 million lost in unauthorised DeFi investments made with investor capital: $6.51 million in the Mochi Protocol, $3.27 million in a CVX/ETH liquidity pool, $780,000 in Maple Finance, and $345,000 in the Neutrino USDN protocol. The complaint alleges Jin directed these investments without investor consent or disclosure. The filing also alleges funds were used to purchase luxury real estate in Germany and Florida.

Key Allegations At A Glance

Gotbit crackdown: Gotbit founder Aleksei Andryunin convicted and sentenced to eight months, ordered to forfeit $23 million. Gotbit employees arrested at JFK and SFO, three more extradited from Singapore.

Insider token dumping: Approximately $41.78 million in tokens allegedly sold by insiders despite public promises of lockup provisions.

Securities fraud: New Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) claims under the Securities Exchange Act, absent from the first lawsuit.

Wash trading via Gotbit: Automated bots allegedly used to generate fake trading volume on CERE launch day, with Gotbit's founder convicted in a federal sting.

$16.6 million in DeFi losses: Investor capital allegedly placed in unauthorised high-risk DeFi positions including Mochi Protocol, CVX/ETH, Maple Finance, and Neutrino USDN.

Shell company network: Proceeds allegedly routed through entities in Delaware, the BVI, Panama, and Germany into personal accounts.

Lime IPO timing: Lime has reportedly hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan for a US IPO that could arrive in 2026, as its executive chairman faces two federal RICO suits.

Asset freeze request: Plaintiff seeks to freeze cryptocurrency wallets, bank accounts, and luxury real estate in Germany and Florida.

Escalation And Potential Regulatory Scrutiny

The filing of two separate federal RICO lawsuits within weeks, now totaling $157 million in claimed damages, creates a legal dynamic that extends beyond the courtroom. Multiple independent lawsuits alleging substantially similar fraudulent conduct tend to attract the attention of federal regulators, particularly when the complaints include securities fraud claims and cite connections to individuals already convicted in federal enforcement actions.

The SEC has increasingly focused on token offerings as potential unregistered securities, and the allegations in the Qu complaint, including material misrepresentations to SAFT investors, insider selling in violation of lockup agreements, and wash trading through a firm whose founder was convicted in a DOJ sting operation, fall squarely within the agency's enforcement priorities. The DOJ's existing familiarity with Gotbit through Operation Token Mirrors could also provide a pathway for criminal investigators to examine related token launches, including Cere Network's.

For Lime, the timing is particularly consequential. An IPO process involves extensive due diligence, SEC registration, and investor roadshows, all of which take place under heightened scrutiny. The presence of two federal RICO suits naming the company's executive chairman as a defendant in an alleged cryptocurrency fraud, with direct ties to a convicted and dismantled market manipulation firm, represents the type of disclosure that underwriters and institutional investors will be forced to evaluate.

Named Defendants and What Comes Next

Both lawsuits name Fred Jin, Brad Bao, Maren Schwarzer, Xin Jin, Cere CMO Martijn Broersma, director François Granade, and corporate entities Cerebellum Network Inc., Interdata Network Ltd., and CEF AI Inc.

The new lawsuit is Josef Qu v. Fred Jin et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-01235, with the plaintiff represented by Laith D. Mosely and Joshua C. Williams of Raines Feldman Littrell LLP. The first lawsuit is Goopal Digital Limited et al. v. Fred Jin et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-00857, with plaintiffs represented by John K. Ly and Jennifer L. Chor of Liang Ly LLP.

The full federal complaint is available here.