Arsenal is reportedly close to making their first signing ahead of the summer transfer window after holding talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over a move for goalkeeper Matthew Ryan.

The Australia international joined the Gunners on a six-month loan from the Seagulls in January to provide experienced cover for Arsenal's current No.1 Bernd Leno, who has played in most of the first-team games this season.

Ryan made his second appearance for the north London club on Sunday during their 1-1 draw against Fulham. However, the Aussie stopper is said to have made a big impression on Mikel Arteta and technical staff during training.

The 29-year-old's impressive showing in training is said to have convinced Arteta to speak to the club into converting his loan deal into a permanent one this summer. According to Football Insider, the two clubs have begun talks and are close to coming to an agreement over the fee for the goalkeeper.

The report cites a source close to the player who has suggested that the two clubs are discussing a fee between £3 million and £5 million for Ryan with add-ons expected to slightly lift the overall cost. However, Brighton is not expecting the Gunners to go close to their £10 million valuation during the January transfer window.

Ryan's contract with the south coast club expires in the summer of 2022 and having fallen down the pecking order at the Amex Stadium, the club is keen to cash in on the stopper rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The Australian will join as Arsenal's number two behind Bernd Leno, taking over from Alex Runarsson who was signed last summer to be the German stopper's understudy. The Iceland international has failed to impress and is likely to be either offloaded or sent on loan in the summer.

Ryan, who has made 59 appearances for the Austalia national team, is an experienced goalkeeper having joined Brighton from Spanish club Valencia in 2017. He has also spent time with Genk and Club Brugge in Belgium.