Andy Murray arrived in Basel for the Swiss Indoors ATP 500 tournament earlier this week. The Scotsman revealed that he spoke to Basel's favourite son Roger Federer, but reminded him about another great athlete that hails from the city in a cheeky message.

The two-time Wimbledon men's singles champion is playing in Switzerland for the first time since 2005. Murray won his round of 32 game against Roman Safiullin on Tuesday, and will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round on Thursday.

The Swiss Indoors is being held for the first time since 2019, and Federer remains the defending champion despite retiring from tennis earlier this year. Murray, who arrived in Basel this week, shared the message he sent to Federer about Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, who also hails from the same city.

"I messaged Roger, when I landed in Basel and I said: 'I just touched down in the city of one of the world's greatest ever athletes: Granit Xhaka,'" Murray told Aargauer Zeitung.

"I know that Granit Xhaka is from here, I'm a huge Arsenal fan. Xhaka is playing really, really well this season. He scored another wonderful goal on Sunday," the Scot added talking about the Gunners star's clinical finish against Southampton.

Xhaka came up the ranks with FC Basel's youth set up before progressing to the first-team. The captain of the Switzerland national team then moved to Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach before joining Arsenal in 2016.

Murray's comments were just a friendly jibe at Federer, while also highlighting the phenomenal season Xhaka is having with the North London club. The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion remains the greatest athlete to emerge from the Swiss city, but recently turned down an invitation from the tournament.

"I would like to thank the Swiss Indoors for their willingness to welcome me in Basel this year," Federer said in a statement. "I've been trying to process everything that's happened lately."

"The celebration at home in Basel will have a very special meaning and is now too [soon] for me after London," he added talking about the Laver Cup farewell at the O2 Arena last month.