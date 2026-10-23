Harlem rap heavyweight A$AP Rocky humorously confessed that domestic life became absolute 'hell' after he publicly said global pop titan Rihanna was recording fresh material in the studio.

The 38-year-old artist was asked at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, 17 October 2026, whether the Barbadian singer had faced domestic consequences from him following his impromptu television disclosure.

Chuckling before the media cameras, Rocky admitted he never should have discussed her private creative schedule, firmly rejecting subsequent opportunities to offer further details and saying he now prefers to mind his own business.

The lighthearted red-carpet moment comes amid immense worldwide anticipation for the billionaire superstar's elusive ninth studio album, informally christened R9 by millions of loyal fans who have waited over a decade since Anti's January 2016 debut.

Balancing family life with three young children alongside booming fashion and cosmetics ventures, Rocky's candid admission provides a rare, amusing glimpse into the intense security surrounding modern pop music's most closely guarded creative project.

Rihanna Question Draws Laughter at Gala

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Rocky was asked whether he faced consequences for discussing Rihanna's music. He laughed before replying, 'It was hell.'

He continued chuckling as he added, 'Yeah, I shouldn't have done that.' When offered a chance to clarify anything, he replied, 'No, I want to mind my business.'

His comments didn't describe a specific incident at home or explain what Rihanna told him after the interview. The clip ended with the rapper still chuckling after refusing to elaborate on the studio disclosure.

Inside the Earlier Rihanna Studio Exchange

Rocky's comments followed his appearance on the 5 August episode of BET's The Jason Lee Show, as Hollywood Unlocked detailed.

Host Jason Lee had jokingly questioned whether the rapper was responsible for the wait for new music.

Lee linked his question to the couple welcoming three young children in succession. They share RZA Athelston Mayers, four, Riot Rose Mayers, three, and Rocki Irish Mayers, one.

'Are you the reason we don't have an album?' Lee queried. Rocky replied, 'Nah.' He then offered a more immediate update. 'Yo, she in the studio right now.'

Turning towards the camera, Rocky added, 'Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe. Yeah, bro she's working—she's cooking, bro. No funny sh*t. Damn, I'mma get in trouble for this. Her fans gon' kill me.'

That warning became the subject of the later gala interview. But his August appearance also addressed another possible project when Lee proposed an album bringing the couple together.

Rocky rejected the suggestion. 'Nope. Nope. I would hate a Rocky and Rihanna. That's trash. Nobody wants to hear us together.'

His dismissal concerned the joint album Lee had proposed. He had separately told the host that Rihanna was working on an album, without naming it, a release date, or any of the songs she was recording.

A Decade Since Rihanna Released Anti

Rihanna released her last studio album, Anti, in January 2016. The Bajan singer's eighth album marked its tenth anniversary in January 2026, with fans still awaiting the follow-up they have unofficially named R9.

In late February 2026, Rihanna shared a vlog featuring her in the studio with a pen and pad. That glimpse came about five months before Rocky's television appearance.

During the wait, the singer released standalone tracks and guest features, along with releases through her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty businesses.

Rihanna returned unreleased music during a Fenty Beauty TikTok Shop livestream on 6 October, before Rocky's gala appearance. 'If they are ten products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults.'

Her comparison suggested a store of unreleased material, but it didn't provide a precise song count or identify which recordings might form part of her ninth album.