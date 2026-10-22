Clinical psychologist Dr Vincent Greenwood has argued ahead of next month's US midterm elections that Donald Trump's behaviour warrants considering the 25th Amendment, warning that a Republican defeat could intensify the danger.

His intervention follows calls from more than 70 Democratic lawmakers in April for Trump's removal through impeachment, the 25th Amendment, or both, after his threats concerning Iran.

The amendment addresses a president's inability to discharge the powers and duties of office. Greenwood has not clinically examined Trump. His assessment is not an established medical diagnosis, and drawing conclusions about public figures without examining them remains contested.

Donald Trump Assessment Focuses on Three Traits

Greenwood, Director of the Washington Center for Cognitive Therapy, told the Daily Beast that Trump exhibits clinical psychopathy, which he associated with impulsivity, remorselessness and a drive to dominate.

'These traits are ominous—every one of them,' Greenwood said, adding, 'The clinical psychopath is just unable to grapple with any thorny or difficult issue. They're radically disinhibited and very impulsive, which is not a good fit for a commander in chief.'

The psychologist has conducted more than 1,700 psychological evaluations and studied Trump for years. His book, Puppet on a String: Trump Is Ruled by an Ominous Psychological Condition, presents his assessment through that framework.

'Perhaps the most central and most problematic trait is remorselessness. Psychopaths just don't have the guardrails that a normal functioning conscience provides. They just don't experience guilt or shame. There's just no feeling of discomfort at all at the suffering of others, and they deflect all responsibility for any damage they may inflict. So I think those are all grounds for certainly considering the 25th Amendment.'

What a Midterm Defeat Could Mean for Donald Trump

Greenwood suggested that Republican losses could trigger frantic efforts by Trump to 'protect his status'. He argued that an overriding need to avoid humiliation and loss of control could take precedence over conventional political calculations.

'Generally, he will act quickly without considering the consequences,' Greenwood stated. 'How (his traits) will actually manifest themselves is very worrisome.'

During an Oval Office event, Trump warned White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg as the reporter attempted to question him. 'I don't know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.'

Trump warned that a 'whole civilisation' would die in Iran. He also made controversial remarks about potential attacks on Los Angeles and San Diego while discussing higher petrol prices, which he described as a 'small price to pay'. Trump later clarified that he meant temporary fuel costs, not the destruction of American cities.

White House Defends Donald Trump's Fitness

White House spokesman Davis Ingle rejected Greenwood's assessment in his response to the interview, accusing the psychologist of politically motivated speculation. 'If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor,' Ingle stated.

'President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. Vincent Greenwood is a total moron engaging in armchair diagnosis for political purposes and should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He is a disgrace to the medical profession.'

Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene also supported invoking the amendment, describing his social media threats concerning Iran as 'absolute madness.'

Lawmakers pressing Vance and the Cabinet to act on the Iran threats include Jamie Raskin, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Mike Quigley.