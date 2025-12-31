A man with fibromyalgia and autism has received a four-figure compensation payout from Asda after a delivery driver questioned his disability and told him, 'You don't look disabled to me'.

Necati Ayhan, 22, ordered groceries to be delivered to his flat on Lord Street in Southport town centre on 31 October. When the delivery arrived, the driver asked for his help carrying the shopping upstairs.

Ayhan, who lives with fibromyalgia, autism, and other medical conditions, explained he was unable to assist due to his disability. He then overheard the driver mutter 'disabled my a**e' before returning to the van to collect more items.

In an audio recording obtained by the Liverpool Echo, Ayhan challenges the driver about the remark. The driver responds: 'You don't look disabled to me.'

When Ayhan asked if the driver believed he was in a position to judge him, the driver replied: 'Yes.' The disagreement escalated before Ayhan instructed the driver to return the shopping to the store.

Initial £30 Voucher Offered, Driver Later Dismissed

Following the incident, Ayhan took a taxi to Asda's Central 12 store to lodge a formal complaint. He was offered a £30 voucher to cover his travel expenses, according to Wales Online.

He also alleged that staff informed him at the time that he would not receive updates regarding the complaint's outcome.

After the Liverpool Echo published the initial story, Ayhan was contacted within days and informed that the delivery driver had left the company.

Reports said an email sent to Ayhan stated: 'I have been advised that the driver has been in a disciplinary and has now stepped down from the role. He will no longer be working as a delivery driver. We appreciate you letting us know about this because customer service is important.'

'He Made Me Feel Degraded and Embarrassed'

Reflecting on the incident, Ayhan told the Liverpool Echo: 'It was shocking. He made me feel degraded, embarrassed, and terrible about the whole thing.'

'It would have been completely different if I had been in a wheelchair. I actually have a wheelchair, I need it when I go out, but not when I'm at home.'

The part-time childcare student at West Lancs College added: 'I need to tackle the issue and I want the outcome of the investigation to come to light. It's arrogance from the driver.'

According to the NHS, fibromyalgia is a chronic condition causing widespread bodily pain and can lead to additional symptoms including muscle stiffness, sleep problems, cognitive difficulties and headaches.

Today GDA is proud of our CEO, Tressa Burke for declining the Prime Minister's nomination for an MBE in the New Year Honours “I feel that I cannot accept a personal honour because disabled people are being so dishonoured at this time." https://t.co/SZoBgl2xdX — Glasgow Disability Alliance (@GDA__online) December 30, 2025

Asda Pays Four-Figure Settlement

In a subsequent update, it is understood that Asda has since paid Ayhan a four-figure settlement in relation to the incident. The exact amount has not been disclosed.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain declined to respond.

The case highlights ongoing challenges faced by individuals with invisible disabilities, who may not 'look disabled' but nonetheless require accommodations and understanding.

Disability discrimination in the workplace and service provision remains illegal under the Equality Act 2010, which requires organisations to make reasonable adjustments for disabled people.

In a related development, a disability rights charity leader has rejected an MBE from the New Year Honours list, citing what she called 'simply intolerable' conditions for disabled people across Britain, said the BBC.

Tressa Burke, who heads the Glasgow Disability Alliance, was offered the honour by the prime minister in recognition of her work supporting people with disabilities.

However, Burke declined the award in a letter to the Cabinet Office, which she shared on X. In it, she criticised policy measures announced in November's Budget, including reductions to the Motability scheme.