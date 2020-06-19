On Thursday, Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-0 in their latest La Liga fixture. Karim Benzema scored twice, but the highlight was Marco Asensio's goal. He scored on his first touch after returning to competitive football after nearly a year out on injury. As a result of the win, Real Madrid continues to chase league leaders Barcelona with a gap of two points.

Meanwhile, Benzema became Real Madrid's fifth all-time leading goalscorer. The 32-year old Frenchman has netted 243 goals across all competitions for the club. In the process, he overtook Ferenc Puskas' tally. Now, only Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Santillana are ahead of the Frenchman.

Just on the hour mark, Eden Hazard set up the ball perfectly for Benzema to score his first. In the 74th minute, substitute Marco Asensio scored Real's second with his brilliant first touch.

The 24-year old Spaniard had suffered a knee injury (ACL) last summer, and has since missed almost the entire 2019-20 season. Thanks to the delay brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, he was able to recover in time to make a contribution this season. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane sent him on to the pitch in the 73rd minute and within seconds, he guided a volley from Ferland Mendy's cross into the net.

Benzema's second goal came in the 84th minute, courtesy of Asensio's assist. Zidane seemed to be impressed by the Frenchman's second goal, as he was seen putting his hands on his head in awe.

Real performed spectacularly during the match, especially during the second half. Valencia could take only two shots on target, and they managed to hit the crossbar once. Valencia's Rodrigo netted the ball during the early minutes of the game. However, it was ruled off-side by VAR.

According to the BBC, Benzema's volley is a contender for "goal of the season."

Hazard also had a brilliant evening, as Real Madrid witnessed the blossoming of his on-field partnership with Benzema. This could be great news for Zidane's men as the competition intensifies at the top of the table.

Hazard joined Real from Chelsea in June 2019 in a £150 million deal. He kept the opponent's defence busy throughout the first half but Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen's form was good enough to reject all of his attempts.

Valencia substitute Lee Kang-In was shown a red card in the closing minutes after he kicked Sergio Ramos' feet several times.