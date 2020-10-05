Emma Roberts is "grateful" to her family and friends for celebrating her pregnancy by throwing her a socially-distanced baby shower amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Roberts, who is expecting her first child- a boy, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, took to Instagram to share pictures from her "magical garden" baby shower held in Los Angeles on Saturday. The pictures showed the actress posing in a beautiful customised garden in a long, floral-print dress by Tory Burch.

"So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times. I love you guys @cadehudson22 @kakeykake @britelkin and thank you to @toryburch & @ericbuterbaugh for the magical garden," the 29-year-old captioned the pictures.

The mum-to-be received several congratulatory messages on her Instagram post. Her former "Scream Queens" co-star Lea Michele who herself became a mother just a few weeks ago commented: "You are the most beautiful!" Ashley Tisdale, who is also expecting a child, wrote that her pregnant pal is a "Beauty."

Meanwhile, Evan Ross who is expecting his second child with wife Ashlee Simpson, commented: "Excited for you both!!!!!!!!."

According to a report in E! News, Roberts's baby shower was held at a friend's house in presence of around 15 people. Apart from her boyfriend and father-to-be Garrett Hedlund, and their respective parents, Roberts was joined by friends Kristen Stewart, Camila Morrone, and more. While the "Twilight" actress attended the party with her partner Dylan Meyer, Morrone came with her mom, Lily Kershaw.

"It (baby shower) was outside and everyone stayed distanced...Emma wore a long dress that showed off her baby bump. She seemed excited to see friends and celebrate her baby," a source told the outlet about the "casual get-together with a lot of laughter for everyone."

The outdoor celebration featured pink, yellow, and white roses hung from trees, and cookies decorated with edible flowers. The guests also received "a big bouquet of white wildflowers with a personalised card." Roberts was even gifted with a floral bouquet in the shape of a vagina made out of pink and red roses, a picture of which she shared on her Instagram story tagging florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh.