Liverpool's unbeaten run came to an end as Atletico Madrid defeated them 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first-leg game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the match in the fourth minute, as Liverpool missed multiple opportunities during the second half.

Niguez struck the ball into the net from close range following a corner. It seems that scoring from corners has become Atletico's traditional weapon of choice in the last few years.

Liverpool has won 25 of its 26 Premier League games this season. The Reds are on course for a record-breaking title win after three decades. However, their Premier League form didn't show in Madrid as they missed numerous chances to equalise. Both Mohamed Salah and skipper Jordan Henderson came close to scoring, but only in vain.

Jurgen Klopp's men will next play Atletico at home on March 11. Last year, they were able to come back under worse circumstances in the Champions League semi-finals. Barcelona had beaten them 3-0 away from home in the first leg. During the return leg, the Reds produced an incredible 4-0 victory over Barca and booked their spot for the final. Eventually, Klopp's side went on to lift the trophy.

It seems that the Champions League title defenders would require another spectacular European comeback at Anfield next month to keep their championship hopes alive.

After the match, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said, "We gave them the best possible start and that gets the fans behind them and then they start falling over and getting under the skin a bit. We put in a decent performance and we know we can be better. We've got a second leg to put it right. They celebrated as if they won the tie after the game. They are coming to Anfield and we know our fans will be there."