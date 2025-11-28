Post Malone has earned widespread praise for his explosive NFL Thanksgiving halftime show in Texas, but the Sunflower singer also deserves recognition for his amazing body transformation, achieved in pursuit of better health.

The 30-year-old musician was once on the heavier side. But after welcoming his daughter with ex-girlfriend Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park in May 2022, he decided to make some major lifestyle changes. Speaking to People at the time, Malone said, 'I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.'

How Much Weight Did Post Malone Lose?

Since beginning his health journey in 2022, the singer has shed 55 lbs, dropping from 240 lbs to 185 lbs. He confirmed the figures in a June 2024 interview at The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Speaking with Mythical Kitchen in July 2023, Malone talked about how he started focusing more on his health after having a daughter. 'It's definitely made me take better care of myself. I want to be around to see her go and do kick-ass stuff,' he shared. 'And before, you know, I was really drinking a lot and smoking a lot and stuff. I kind of took everything and toned it down a little bit and, you know, doing my best and really got my weight going.'

Early Concerns About Malone's Drastic Weight Loss

Fans were initially worried to see the singer's appearance drastically change, thinking that substance abuse might be involved. Malone quickly addressed the issue on Instagram, saying, 'I wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs, i've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage. i'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man... lol!'

Road to Weight Loss

Malone has been candid about the practical steps behind his transformation. On The Howard Stern Show in 2023, he revealed that changing his food choices on tour helped trim his weight.

'The first step was, I remember, I went on tour and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to eat grilled chicken, I'm going to eat carrots, and I'm going to have a little bit of white rice with ... hot sauce,' he recalled. 'Hot sauce has no calories in it. I was blown away.'

He also said that he cut back on fast food, which alone helped him lose around 20 lbs. Malone also said that he reduced his intake of sodas and sugary drinks, but occasionally treats himself to one can after a show.

Post Malone performs “Wrong Ones” at the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show.



He wears a 94 pin on his jacket in honor of late Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland.



pic.twitter.com/gSRNYFSK3X — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 28, 2025

Malone's transformation is evident in his stage presence, with fans noting his increased energy and confidence during performances. His Thanksgiving halftime show underscored not only his musical prowess but also his commitment to longevity and health.