Rafael Nadal is still on course for a record-breaking 21st men's singles Grand Slam title after a grueling five set win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday. "I'm completely destroyed" was the Spaniard's first words after a 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Canadian.

The 35-year-old Spaniard looked to be in command as he raced to a two set lead, but the 14th seed was in no mood to throw in the towel and battled back to take it to the deciding set. Shapovalov was in the ascendency going into the final set, as it seemed Nadal was not fully fit - it was later revealed that he had a stomach issue.

Nadal, however, got the first and only break of serve in the final set and went on to clinch the match with some clinical service games. The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion admitted after the match that he was on the ropes, as he struggled to keep pace with the much younger Shapovalov.

"I was completely destroyed after that," Nadal said after his win in front of a raucous crowd on Rod Laver Arena. "I was lucky that I was serving great in the fifth. He was serving huge, and especially the second serve."

The Spaniard was humble in victory and admitted that it was just a "present of life" that he continues to be able to play at the highest level and make the final four at the Australian Open. Nadal has struggled with a long standing foot injury, and was forced to cut short his 2021 campaign in August before making his competitive return earlier this month.

"The real truth is that two months ago we didn't know if we'll be able to be back on tour at all so here I am; for me it's just a present of life that I am here playing tennis again and I just enjoy it," Nadal told Jim Courier during his on-court interview.

Nadal now gets "very important" two days off before he returns to the court on Friday to face either Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini or 17th seed Gael Monfils. It will be Nadal's 36th Grand Slam semifinal appearance, one that he will be hoping will lead him to the summit clash, and a record-breaking 21st major title.