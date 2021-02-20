Naomi Osaka is the women's singles champion at the 2021 Australian Open. The Japanese sensation defeated American Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

23-year-old Osaka completely dominated the match at Melbourne Park, with Brady showing signs of brilliance only in the closing minutes of the second set. However, her efforts were not enough, as the now four-time Grand Slam winner took complete control.

Osaka stated before the match started that her opponent, who was appearing at a Grand Slam final for the first time, has nothing to lose and will likely throw everything at her. However, Brady was shaky from the beginning and was not able to pose a challenge against Osaka. The first set flew by quickly, and within the blink of an eye, Osaka was already up 4-0 in the second.

Brady fought back and tried hard to push for a decider. She only managed to score three games before Osaka got within striking distance of the victory. She went for the jugular and sealed the deal at 6-3 in the final set.

This is Osaka's second women's singles title at the Australian Open. She won here for the first time back in 2019, just a few months after securing her controversial first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2018 against Serena Williams.

Last year, she took her second title at Flushing Meadows as well, proving that she is currently one of the most solid players in the women's draw.

Osaka has now strung together a winning streak of 20 matches, dating back from February 2020. The victory on Saturday was almost anti-climactic, with her semi-final against Serena Williams proving to be more dramatic. As expected, a large part of the crowd was rooting for the American, but she was not able to capitalise even with Osaka serving a series of double faults. Williams was brought to tears after failing once again to secure a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title.

Now that the women's competition is done and dusted, All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic who is gunning for an 18th Grand Slam title. He will be facing Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who had been a revelation throughout the past year.