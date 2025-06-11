Police have found a farewell note and a non-functional pipe bomb at the 21-year-old shooter's home after he went on a killing rampage at his old high school in Graz, Austria.

Austrian authorities are seeking clues as to why he opened fire on the school on Tuesday, before shooting himself in the school's bathroom.

Nine people were killed at the high school, with another two dying after being taken to hospital, bringing the death toll to 11. Ten others who were injured in the attack are being treated at local hospitals.

Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker declared Tuesday 'a dark day in [the] history of our country.'

The entire country is now in a three-day mourning period which began with a nationwide minute of silence at 10:00am local time on Wednesday.

Farewell Note Did Not Reveal Perpetrator's Motive

A non-functional pipe bomb was found along with a farewell note at the suspect's home which did not outline his motive for the attack, according to police.

The suspect wasn't known to police before Tuesday's mass shooting, and did not graduate from the school, although he was a pupil there.

Police reported that he acted alone with a pistol and a shotgun. Both guns were legal possessions of the suspect as he had a firearms license.

From the initial phone call to police that detailed gunshots being fired at the high school, 17 minutes passed before the scene was secured and declared safe. The call was made at exactly 10:00am and the first police vehicles arrived on the scene at 10:06am.

Victims were found both outside and inside the school on multiple floors.

Graz Comes Together To Mourn

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of mourners gathered in Graz's main square to grieve and remember the victims. Many also left flowers and candles outside the school.

Graz residents are also rallying together to donate blood to victims. The Austrian Red Cross opened a centre at a hotel in Graz where those willing can donate blood. Sturm Graz has also opened a donation point at one of the football club's training centres.

'All we can do is try to make a small contribution,' the BBC reported the club's managing business director Thomas Tebbich as saying.

'That's why SK Sturm invites you to donate blood at the Messendorf training center. Come and donate blood, it saves lives,' he added.

After Wednesday's nationwide minute silence, a woman spoke to BBC News about a 17-year-old boy she knew who had died in the attack.

She said, 'I've know this family for a long time, including the son of the family, and knew that he attended that school. I rang immediately, to ask if everything is OK. Then they let me know at midday, that the boy was one of those slaughtered.'

'What happened yesterday is completely awful, the whole of Austria is in mourning.'

'This is terrible for the whole of Austria,' she added.

Mass Shooting Brings Austria's Gun Laws Into Question

Tuesday's violent attack has sparked questions over Austria's gun laws.

According to a small arms survey, Austria is one of the most heavily armed civilian populations in Europe. Revolvers, pistols and semi-automatic weapons are legal with official authorisation. Rifles and shotguns are also permitted if one has a firearms license or a valid hunting license.

However, school shootings are rare in Austria. Only a few incidents have occurred over the last 30 years, all with fewer casualties than this most recent attack.

The suspect legally owned both guns used in the attack but the case is still being looked into.

Franz Ruf, director general of public security said that while Austria has strict gun laws, 'If there are any loopholes, they need to be closed.'