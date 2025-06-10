Eight lives were lost and dozens more injured on 10 June 2025 after a gunman opened fire at a secondary school in Graz, Austria.

The attack took place shortly after 10 a.m. at BORG Dreierschützengasse, a well-known school in the city centre. The shooter, a 22-year-old former student, used two legally acquired firearms to cause chaos before reportedly taking his own life inside the school.

Emergency services responded within minutes. Authorities confirmed that victims included students and a teacher.

Over 28 others were injured, some critically. Police stated there was no evidence of a second attacker, and that the suspect had acted alone.

By the afternoon, the school was cordoned off, and grief spread across the nation.

Austria Confronts an Unthinkable Tragedy

Austria, a country rarely associated with gun violence, was shocked by the scale of the attack. President Alexander Van der Bellen described it as a 'heart-breaking day for Austria', while Chancellor Christian Stocker called the incident 'senseless and unimaginable'.

That evening, candlelit vigils were held across Graz, and flowers now sit solemnly outside the school gates.

The suspect had no known links to extremism and left behind no clear motive. Initial reports suggest he was socially withdrawn but showed no obvious warning signs.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into his background, with mental health assessments expected to play a key role.

How Was He Able to Obtain the Weapons?

What has shocked many is how easily the gunman was able to acquire his firearms. Both the pistol and shotgun used were legally owned.

Under Austrian law, Category B firearms — such as handguns — require a permit, while Category C weapons, including hunting rifles and shotguns, only need a background check. There is no mandatory licensing for Category C firearms.

Austria ranks among Europe's highest in civilian gun ownership, with roughly 30 firearms per 100 inhabitants.

Despite mass shootings being extremely rare, this incident has reignited fierce debate over Austria's gun laws. Critics argue that loopholes and private sales, especially for Category C weapons, pose significant risks.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner addressed the nation in a press briefing, stating: 'We will examine every aspect of this case: how the weapons were obtained, what was missed, and what needs to change. No question will be left unanswered.'

Support and Mourning in Graz

As Austria comes to terms with the tragedy, Graz remains deeply shaken. Crisis teams and psychologists have been deployed to support traumatised students and staff. The Austrian Red Cross has set up counselling centres, while schools across the region observed a minute's silence the following day.

European leaders extended messages of solidarity. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: 'A school should be a place of trust, not terror. My heart is with the families in Austria.'

The Political Aftermath

This is Austria's deadliest school shooting in modern history. As flags fly at half-mast and Parliament prepares for an emergency session, discussions on firearms, school safety, and youth mental health are at the forefront.

The government is expected to propose stricter licensing laws and more comprehensive background checks, especially for younger applicants.

Some lawmakers are also calling for a review of private sales and digital marketplaces for weapons.

For Austria, the wounds inflicted by the Graz shooting will take time to heal. But many see this tragedy as a catalyst for meaningful reform, not just mourning.