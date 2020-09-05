Autumn Phillips has continued to live in Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate even seven months after split from estranged husband Peter Phillips. The former couple confirmed the news in February 2020. They share two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

It has now been revealed that Autumn Phillips will be staying in Gatcombe Park estate along with Peter Phillips for the foreseeable future, Hello reports. It is believed, however, that the former couple now reside in separate buildings within the estate. They no longer share the property that they had originally occupied after their marriage.

After they separated, Autumn did not return to her home in Canada. A statement released at the time of their announcement read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

"Autumn and Peter reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla," the statement added.

Gatcombe Park estate is owned by Peter's mother Princess Anne. It sprawls across 730 acres of land. Queen Elizabeth II's daughter lives in the estate with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Besides, her daughter Zara, her husband Mike Tindall and their children Mia and Lena also live on the estate. The monarch bought the property for her daughter in 1976.