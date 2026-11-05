Millions of California drivers may have had their vehicle and location information collected through an artificial intelligence-powered surveillance network operated by Axon Enterprise, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the maker of electric stun devices, police body cams, and surveillance technology of violating state privacy laws.

The lawsuit, filed on 3rd November in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Axon failed to disclose how it collects, stores, uses, and shares information captured by its automated license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras.

The plaintiffs, Ryan Scott Mun and Felix Phan, claim the company operates more than 1,000 cameras across California, potentially affecting millions of motorists. They are seeking more than $5 million in damages and a court order preventing Axon from continuing the allegedly unlawful practices.

Axon Accused of Building Mass Surveillance Network

The complaint alleges that Axon's fixed and mobile cameras automatically scan passing vehicles, recording licence plate numbers, locations, travel directions, and identifying characteristics such as vehicle colour, make, and body type.

Fixed cameras are installed in high-traffic locations, while mobile systems operate from inside police patrol vehicles, collecting information about surrounding traffic.

According to the lawsuit, Axon introduced its mobile ALPR cameras in 2021 and began deploying fixed cameras in 2025. Its technology uses AI and optical character recognition to convert captured images into searchable digital information.

The complaint alleges that Axon aggregates ALPR information with data from other sources through its Fusus and Axon Evidence platforms, allowing law enforcement agencies to search vehicle records alongside information collected through surveillance systems.

The complaint argues that aggregating these records allows authorised users to reconstruct motorists' movements and build detailed profiles of their daily activities. It also identifies cameras in locations including Beverly Hills, Burbank, Palm Desert, Daly City, UCLA, and California State University, Long Beach.

Lawsuit Claims Axon Violated California Privacy Law

At the centre of the dispute is California's Automated License Plate Recognition Privacy Act, enacted in 2015. The legislation requires companies operating ALPR systems to implement and prominently publish a usage and privacy policy explaining how information is collected, maintained, accessed, and shared.

The lawsuit alleges that Axon has failed to publish a privacy and usage policy meeting California's legal requirements, leaving drivers unable to determine who can access their information, how long records are retained, or how inaccurate data can be corrected.

Axon had highlighted that its ALPR technology includes safeguards such as encrypted data storage, recorded access logs, and human verification of hotlist alerts. However, the lawsuit argues that these measures do not replace the company's separate legal obligations to publish a compliant usage and privacy policy

Mun, who lives in Daly City, reportedly claimed he cannot complete his regular journeys without passing Axon cameras. He alleges that the information collected by Axon's cameras could allow people with access to the company's systems to track his movements and build a picture of his daily routines.

Elsewhere, Phan, who lives in Palm Desert, similarly alleged that Axon's cameras collect his vehicle and location information as he travels around the area.

The plaintiffs also raised the possibility that incorrect information could result in their vehicles appearing on a law enforcement hotlist, potentially leading to erroneous identification and detention.

The proposed class covers California drivers whose vehicle data was captured by an automated licence plate reader and processed or stored through Axon's systems since 2023.