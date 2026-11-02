Mark Zuckerberg's Halloween photograph has prompted questions about children's online privacy, as a Threads discussion questioned why he obscures his daughters' faces while other parents share images of their children. It also revived claims that some technology professionals limit their families' exposure to the digital products and services prevalent in their industry.

Zuckerberg shared the burger-themed family photograph on Instagram, writing: 'Tried to get the family to dress as burger night, but couldn't corral the littlest burger'. Some praised the family; others questioned his privacy precautions.

Threads User Claims Tech Parents Avoid Tech

A separate Threads post prompted debate. In the replies, one commenter described six years of observations in San Francisco.

'None of the tech people in SF use tech. Everyone thinks im being dramatic about this but ive been here for 6 years now, they dont let their kids be online, they have old cars, they do Waldorf schools. They know its bad. I for one am genuinely addicted and ive only had a smart phone for 9 years so far', the user wrote.

The commenter described technology workers keeping children offline, choosing schools with less screen exposure and making different choices about household technology. Other replies raised related concerns. One commenter claimed professionals avoided wireless headphones because they could be intercepted; another mentioned smart lights and thermostats.

These are personal observations, not verified evidence of industry-wide behaviour. The replies raised questions about whether people working in technology limit its role in their own homes. The user also cited old cars, although the reason could be privacy, preference or practicality.

Zuckerberg's Approach to Family Photos

Users questioned Zuckerberg's approach to children's visibility. In a July 2023 Independence Day photograph with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their three daughters, the faces of his two older daughters were covered with emojis. CNN has reported photographs showing the children from behind or in profile, without establishing why.

One Instagram commenter asked: 'If he doesn't just show his kids' faces, why are we?'. Another criticised what they saw as an inconsistency with Meta's products: 'Yeah, it is really ironic that you don't show your kids faces, but then have all of these filters for our kids to show their faces'. Others responded warmly.

Webcam Precautions Add Another Dimension

Replies also turned to cybersecurity. One recalled seeing Zuckerberg interviewed with tape over his laptop camera and said they copied the practice. Another said covering a webcam can prevent accidental activation or unwanted permissions, but cautioned that modern webcams are not necessarily easy to hack remotely.

The Guardian reported on 27 October that some Silicon Valley parents were choosing screen-free education and campaigning for less technology in public schools. San Francisco Waldorf School describes media-free grade-school classrooms, while older pupils learn digital literacy and use technology as a tool. A 2024 Le Monde analysis cautioned against claims that technology executives universally ban screens.

The discussion highlights related choices: how much of children's identities parents make public, and how much technology they allow into family life. The comments do not establish Zuckerberg's reasons or prove that technology professionals generally avoid tech.