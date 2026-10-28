The New York Police Department's proposed $750,500 (£564,732) surveillance deal with Israeli technology firm Cognyte has come under scrutiny following a privacy backlash, prompting questions about whether the city should acquire advanced equipment capable of identifying nearby mobile phones.

The controversy intensified on 26 October 2026 when the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.) condemned the planned purchase of FalcoNet, a portable cellphone-tracking system.

The NYPD said on 27 October that it would restart procurement through open competition because the proposal did not meet sole-source criteria. Cognyte can still bid.

Israeli Surveillance Firm Faces Privacy Backlash

New York City's official procurement records show that the NYPD proposed a three-year contract with Cognyte Technology Inc. covering FalcoNet hardware, software, training and support services.

The agreement, valued at up to $750,500 (£564,732), was proposed through a sole-source procurement process rather than an open competition.

An initial notice published in December 2025 stated that the department believed Cognyte exclusively supplied the required equipment and services.

A subsequent public comment notice appeared on 7 October, with submissions accepted until 15 October.

The equipment was intended for the NYPD's Technical Assistance and Response Unit, which provides specialist technical support during investigations.

However, privacy advocates questioned whether expanding the department's surveillance capabilities could expose innocent New Yorkers to unnecessary monitoring.

How FalcoNet Could Track Nearby Phones

FalcoNet belongs to a category of technology known as cell-site simulators, commonly called stingrays.

These devices imitate mobile phone towers, prompting nearby phones to communicate with them and potentially revealing identifying information about devices within range.

Their ability to detect multiple phones simultaneously has raised concerns about collecting information involving people who are not suspected of wrongdoing.

The proposed equipment's portability has attracted particular attention because such systems can operate from vehicles and other mobile platforms.

S.T.O.P. also raised concerns about artificial intelligence capabilities, although the precise functions proposed for the NYPD have not been publicly established.

The distinction matters because the procurement notices identify the equipment and contract value without providing a comprehensive technical explanation of its data-processing capabilities.

Privacy Group Demands Statewide Ban

In its 26 October statement, S.T.O.P. criticised the proposed purchase and renewed its demand for legislation banning police use of cell-site simulators across New York State.

Corinne Worthington, the organisation's advocacy and community engagement manager, warned that cellphone-tracking technology could threaten protesters and freedom of expression.

The group highlighted legislation sponsored by state Senator Jabari Brisport and Assemblymember Robert Carroll seeking to prohibit law enforcement use of the devices.

It also questioned Cognyte's previous relationships with governments accused of using surveillance technology against political opponents.

Those concerns do not establish that the NYPD intended to conduct unlawful surveillance.

Will New York Approve the Deal?

The proposed contract has become a test of how New York balances investigative technology with public accountability.

The NYPD has previously maintained that its use of cell-site simulators is subject to legal restrictions, including warrant requirements in most criminal investigations.

Nevertheless, critics argue that safeguards must address the potential collection of bystanders' information and the capabilities of increasingly sophisticated surveillance equipment.

The available procurement records confirm the proposed purchase but do not establish a completed contract or deployment.

Whether officials ultimately proceed with FalcoNet remains significant for New Yorkers concerned about who can identify their phones, under what circumstances and with what oversight.