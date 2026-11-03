Walmart is offering shoppers a new way to save on deliveries, groceries, fuel, and streaming by bundling its Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus memberships for $120 a year in a direct challenge to Amazon Prime's $139 annual fee.

Announced on 20th October, the deal gives customers access to two separate retail membership programmes for less than the cost of Amazon's standard annual subscription. Furthermore, Walmart said the combined package costs almost $100 less than purchasing Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus separately.

The move comes ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season, as retailers compete for increasingly price-conscious consumers and look to secure customer loyalty through subscription services.

What Walmart's $120 Bundle Includes

The package combines Walmart+ with Sam's Club Plus, bringing together benefits that previously required separate subscriptions.

Members receive access to Sam's Club warehouses and member-only prices on selected products, alongside eligible delivery services from Walmart. The bundle also includes a choice of one ad-supported streaming service, either Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential. Subscribers can switch between the two services once every 90 days, subject to registration requirements and applicable terms.

Members can also receive fuel savings of up to $0.10 per gallon at more than 17,000 participating stations, subject to location and programme restrictions. The package offers 2% Sam's Cash on eligible Sam's Club purchases, capped at $750 per membership year.

Delivery is also subject to minimum-order requirements. Walmart's scheduled delivery benefit generally requires a $35 minimum order, while Sam's Club delivery requires a $50 minimum order to qualify for free standard delivery.

How Walmart's Offer Compares With Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime costs $139 annually, making Walmart's combined $120 membership $19 cheaper each year.

However, the comparison is not simply about which subscription has the lower price. Amazon Prime combines delivery and shipping benefits with entertainment, shopping deals, and other services within a single ecosystem. Walmart's offer, by contrast, brings together two distinct retail networks.

The Walmart package offers an advantage for households that regularly shop at both Walmart and Sam's Club, particularly those that buy groceries in bulk, use warehouse fuel stations, or rely on home deliveries.

It also gives Walmart a way to compete with Amazon's entertainment offering through its Peacock and Paramount+ partnership.

Yet customers who rarely visit Sam's Club may find less value in paying for a bundle that includes warehouse-club access. Similarly, shoppers who depend heavily on Amazon's product selection and delivery network may have little reason to abandon Prime solely because of the $19 annual price difference.

Walmart Steps Up Competition Ahead of the Holidays

The timing of the bundle launch is significant. Retailers are heading into the holiday shopping period while consumers remain sensitive to prices and household expenses amid elevated inflation.

Walmart has been expanding its membership and e-commerce businesses as it seeks to strengthen customer retention and generate more revenue from services beyond traditional retail sales.

Walmart reported a 17% increase in global membership fee revenue in its fiscal Q2 results, with double-digit growth in Walmart+ membership fee revenue. The company also said Walmart+ net additions reached a record high for a second quarter.

The combined offer could help the retailer attract customers who might otherwise maintain separate subscriptions or choose Amazon Prime for delivery and entertainment benefits. It also gives Sam's Club an opportunity to reach more households by connecting its warehouse shopping experience with Walmart's extensive store and delivery network.

Nevertheless, a cheaper membership does not automatically translate into a replacement for Amazon Prime. Consumers' shopping habits, product preferences, and reliance on particular delivery services will ultimately determine which subscription offers the greatest value.

For Walmart, the $120 bundle is a bid to make its retail ecosystem harder to ignore. For shoppers, the real savings will depend on how much of the package they actually use.