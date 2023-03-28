Startups are often in trouble when banking collapses occur. Therefore, right now, founders have a renewed interest in understanding "the corporate veil".

When you establish a limited liability company (LLC) or corporate entity in states such as New Mexico, Wyoming, or Nevada, you create a separate legal entity with its own powers, rights, and responsibilities. This separation, known as the corporate veil, provides valuable benefits, including protection from personal liability, ease of transfer of ownership, and the ability to raise capital.

The corporate veil protects business owners' personal assets from creditors in case of bankruptcy, default on a loan, or lawsuit. However, if the corporate veil is not properly maintained, it may be "pierced" in court, exposing business owners to personal liability and putting their assets at risk. Research shows that 50% of piercing the veil court cases in the United States succeed.

To fully benefit from the corporate veil and avoid "veil piercing," it's essential to understand the concept and follow proper corporate formalities. This article will discuss everything you need to know about the corporate veil, including what it is, its benefits, and how to protect it. By adhering to it, you'll be better equipped to make informed decisions and safeguard your assets while maximizing the benefits of the corporate veil. You can visit this helpful resource for more information, but first, let's explore this in depth:

What Is a Corporate Veil?

The corporate veil is a legal reference to the separation of a legal entity's assets from the personal assets of its officers, directors, and shareholders. The corporate veil protects business owners from personal liability for the company's debts and other obligations. Some errors and mistakes in business operations may result in parties such as creditors piercing the corporate veil and claiming the owner's assets.

How to Set Up a Corporate Veil

You are a sole proprietor if you do not formally establish a separate legal entity for your business. However, this provides no liability protection for the business owner because the sole proprietor and the company are considered one entity. They become liable for their company's debts and other obligations.

A general partnership, on the other hand, does not protect from business liability because it's not a separate legal entity from the business as a sole proprietor. You must create a separate legal entity for your business to establish a corporate veil and liability protection for owners. Separate legal entities include the following:

Corporations

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Limited Partnership (LP)

Ways To Help you Benefit from the Corporate Veil

1. Maintain an independent bank account.

The corporate veil gets 'pierced' when company founders use their personal bank accounts for business purposes. You cannot consistently pay business expenses from a personal account and vice versa. Failure to follow these simple guidelines can have disastrous consequences, so obtain an Employer Identification Number from the IRS as soon as you incorporate and open a business bank account.

2. Don't mix your personal and business assets.

Developing corporations make a common but fatal mistake when shareholders or management fail to distinguish between corporate and personal assets. Failure to separate personal and business assets, e.g., from shared tax returns, shared bank accounts, and corporate loans to individuals, negates the corporation's separate identity. To keep creditors from seeing through the corporate veil, the corporation must only use corporate assets for corporate purposes.

3. Avoid undercapitalization.

Normally, most jurisdictions may not allow creditors to pierce the corporate veil solely because the corporation lacks sufficient assets. However, if the corporation is undercapitalized, a creditor may argue, and a court may accept, that it exists solely to assist its owners in shielding their assets. As such, this may be sufficient reason for courts to hold directors, officers, or shareholders personally liable.

4. Maintain strict corporate formalities.

Normally, the basic paperwork required to incorporate an LLC is brief. However, it must be completed correctly. The foundational documents of the new company are included in this paperwork. In addition to ensuring that the initial paperwork is completed correctly, business owners must adhere to all corporate legal formalities. It includes holding regular shareholder meetings and keeping their records. In addition, payment of annual fees to renew the corporate charter must be included too. You must demonstrate that the company operates as a legitimate corporation, adhering to all technical annual corporate formalities.

5. Personal guarantees for business loans should be avoided.

It puts a company owner's personal assets at risk. If the company runs into financial difficulties and cannot make loan payments, the LLC member or corporate shareholder who guarantees the loan must ensure the money is returned. Unfortunately, this could lead to losing retirement funds, a home, and other personal assets.

6. Maintain a proper debt-to-equity ratio.

Courts may be skeptical of a parent-subsidiary relationship if the subsidiary's debt-to-equity ratio appears disproportionate and misaligned with the industry standard. It is also critical that payments do not flow from one company to another for no discernible legitimate business reason.

7. Declare your LLC or corporate status.

Make business cards with the names of your corporation and LLC on them. Use a business checking account or credit card to make purchases and pay invoices. To send to your clients, create invoices in the company name. Furthermore, any documents you sign, leases, or contracts should be in the company's name.

8. Ascertain that there is no misrepresentation or fraud.

Courts consider whether wrongdoing or injustice was committed before piercing the corporate veil. Fraudulent behaviors, such as a company formed solely to limit the parent company's liabilities, are punishable by piercing the corporate veil.

9. Have a separate board of advisors and directors for each entity.

It will be useful in demonstrating to a court that the same people in all companies of the holding LLC do not make company decisions.

Final Thoughts

The corporate veil is an essential tool for businesses of all sizes, offering protection from personal liability, ease of transfer of ownership, and the ability to raise capital. By embracing the benefits of the corporate veil, you can focus on growing your business, confident in the knowledge that your personal assets are protected.