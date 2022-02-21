Xavi Hernandez is determined to secure a Champions League spot for Barcelona next season, and they made some progress towards that goal on Sunday, with a convincing 4-1 win victory over Valencia at the Mestalla stadium. The Blaugrana have had a tumultuous season, but they are now showing flashes of the club's glory days.

Following their latest win, Barcelona are back in the top four in La Liga, and Xavi should be proud of the changes he made since his arrival. In particular, the additions he made during the winter transfer window have made a huge difference.

Against Valencia, new arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first two goals as a Barcelona player after making the move from Premier League side Arsenal just a few weeks ago.. Frenkie de Jong continues to show a renewed confidence in front of the goal as he added to Barcelona's tally. Meanwhile, youngster Pedri was on hand to show how much talent is in Barcelona's future by adding his own name to the score sheet.

Valencia scored a consolation goal through a header by Carlos Soler, but the main topic of conversation all evening was the visible confidence in the refreshed Barcelona side.

Another new arrival, Ferran Torres, did not score but was a major threat in the early stages of the match. Veterans like Jordi Alba also appear to be having little trouble linking up with the new players. Even the formerly ostracised Ousmane Dembele created a positive impact as a starter.

Xavi has had limited resources to make changes in the Barcelona squad, but for now it appears as though some of his moves have been working. The main goal of securing a Champions League spot is well within reach, even after a midweek draw against Napoli in the Europa League dampened the mood.

Right now, the players are showing that they can be very dangerous on a good night. As they get used to playing together even more, it remains to be seen how fast Xavi can bring them back up on top.