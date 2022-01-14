Barcelona are continuing to wait for Ousmane Dembele to decide whether he wants to remain at the club beyond this summer when his contract expires. The Catalan club's director of football Matheu Alemany has implored the French forward to divulge his decision at the earliest, with the club keen to ensure they do not lose him on a free transfer.

Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that he wants the France international to stay at the club beyond the summer. Barcelona have been in talks with Dembele and his representatives for a number of months but have thus far failed to make a breakthrough.

Alemany recently revealed that there will be no further meetings with the former Borussia Dortmund winger's team, and that the ball was now in their court. Dembele's team is not said to be happy with the wages on offer, especially after Barcelona spent an initial £46.7 million plus addons to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

"The situation hasn't changed with Dembélé," Alemany said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "He knows very well what the club thinks. He has our offer on the table and he knows that we should resolve this situation quickly."

"We hope that it can be for the good and he stays with us because he is an important player and there will be updates soon," Barcelona's director of football added.

The 24-year-old winger is now allowed to talk to clubs outside Spain and agree a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer in the summer. Dembele is not short of suitors with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus interested in signing him if he becomes available.

It will be a massive blow to Barcelona if they lose Dembele on a free transfer after spending over £90 million to sign him from Dortmund. The 2018 World Cup winner has failed to make a mark in La Liga thus far, having struggled with injuries during his time at the Camp Nou.