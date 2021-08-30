Barcelona have confirmed a double injury blow after the club's 2-1 win over Getafe at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Right sided midfielder Sergi Roberto and striker Martin Briathwaite came off in the 74th minute with the La Liga side confirming after the game that the duo had suffered knocks that could see them miss the upcoming international break and possibly beyond.

Roberto started the game brightly, giving Barcelona the lead in the second minute after bundling in a cross from Jordi Alba. It was the midfielder's second goal of the season having also netted in the opening day win against Real Sociedad.

The Spain international collided with Timor off the ball and after getting treatment on the pitch, it was clear that he would not be able to continue. Roberto was replaced by 17-year-old Gavi, with the club confirming after the game that the midfielder had suffered a fractured rib, but refused to give a timeline for his potential return to action.

"The first team player Sergi Roberto has a fractured rib. His recovery will dictate his return," Barcelona said via a statement on Sunday.

Braithwaite, on the other hand, asked to be replaced also in the 74th minute after complaining about a knee issue. The Danish striker kept his starting place for a third straight game after his opening day heroics that saw him score a brace in the 4-2 win over Sociedad.

Braithwaite is expected to join up with the Denmark squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but Barcelona confirmed that they are following up with the Danish team's medical staff to assess the extent of the injury to their forward.

Barcelona will be hoping that both injuries are minor, especially in the case of Braithwaite as they are already short of forwards following the injury to new arrival Sergio Aguero and the departure of Lionel Messi. The Catalan giants' first assignment after the upcoming international break will be a Champions League group stage clash against 2020 champions Bayern Munich.