FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF have perhaps the biggest rivalry in European club football. However, they have always had mutual respect for one another away from the pitch. In light of the Catalan club's current financial crisis, their economic vice president, Eduard Romeu, has praised Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for the way he has ensured the club's financial stability.

Over the past year, much has been said about Barcelona's debts, which are believed to have reached a total of up to 1.3 billion euros. In contrast, Real Madrid have enough money to actively challenge state-owned and oil-funded teams during the transfer market. Perez has maintained the club's financial health despite the financial blow brought about by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, Romeu spoke about Real Madrid's chances at signing both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland when they become available next summer.

"It is possible that they could sign Mbappe and Haaland. Real Madrid are a big club and they are a very strong club," he said, before lamenting the fact that Barcelona will likely struggle to sign in-demand players because of their financial situation.

"If we had done our due diligence in recent years, we would be in the same situation. The way Florentino Perez is running the club, you have to take your hat off to him. On an economic and business level, nobody is going to take advantage of Mr. Perez," he added.

He praised the Real Madrid chief, and event went as far as to say that he admires the rival club's president on a level beyond his business prowess. "On a personal level he has been very gracious every time we have met. I can only give him words of praise."

Barcelona felt the full effect of their financial crisis when they were forced to let go of Lionel Messi this summer because they simply could no longer afford to register his new contract. He then explained exactly why Barcelona refused to accept La Liga's proposed investment deal with CVC Capital Partners.

"We had a problem called [Financial] Fair Play due to an inherited situation, but if we signed a document we could have a different understanding," he said, referring to the debt left behind by the administration of previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu, and the solution offered by La Liga.

"In the end that was not possible because it was something that could not be signed because it compromised the solvency of the club and it was a 50-year mortgage for an exorbitant price. The fund invests two billion euros and turns it into 22 billion euros," he explained.

"That operation was financially unviable," he said, before adding that despite wanting to keep Messi, they had to think about the club's long-term financial health.

"Obviously the responsibility lies with the club, but we inherited a catastrophic situation and these are the consequences," he concluded.