Barcelona are facing the prospect of losing one of their most gifted young players, Gavi, as they continue to struggle to agree to a new deal with the midfielder. Liverpool are keen to sign the Barcelona starlet and are ready to trigger his release clause and make him a lucrative offer.

The 17-year-old has established himself as a key player for Barcelona this season, and even became the youngest ever to represent Spain at international level. Gavi's current contract expires in 2023, and the Catalan club is keen to tie him down to a new deal before the end of the current campaign.

Barcelona have been in negotiations with Gavi and his representatives for a number of weeks, but have failed to reach an agreement. The lack of a breakthrough has alerted clubs in England, with Chelsea also among the midfielder's admirers.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, Liverpool are ready to test the player's resolve and make him an offer that will see him earn double of what Barcelona are currently offering. The Reds are ready to offer him €4 million in wages, while also promising a €10 million signing on fee, which the La Liga outfit will be unable to match owing to their financial troubles.

Moreover, the Premier League giants can bypass Barcelona completely when it comes to the negotiations as they are ready to meet the player's €50 million (£42m) release clause. the Catalan club will be powerless to stop Liverpool from signing Gavi if they submit a bid directly to the La Liga headquarters.

Barcelona are desperate to retain Gavi's services with the midfielder highly rated by manager Xavi Hernandez. The Spain international has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga side thus far this season, primarily playing in central midfield. The Catalan outfit are keen to ensure he remains at the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.