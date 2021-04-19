FC Barcelona has yet to offer a new contract to Lionel Messi. The news comes as fans eagerly await updates on the Argentine's future.

Unfortunately, such clarity will have to wait as Barcelona figures out its financial standing. Newly-elected president Joan Laporta and his board came into office just last month, and they are only just starting to uncover the mess that has piled up in Barcelona's financial statements.

Laporta has a lot to figure out, with Messi's contract just one of the financial matters that need to be factored in alongside the club's other expenses and the financial blow brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Marca, this means that there won't be any talks between the club and Messi's camp in the near future. However, something may be brewing behind the scenes. Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the Barcelona captain, was seen the stands at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona on Sunday.

Jorge reportedly flew in from Miami to watch the Segunda B match between Barcelona B and Villarreal B. It seems unlikely that he would fly to Barcelona without meeting with Barcelona management. After all, the last time that Jorge was seen in Barcelona, the situation was completely different.

Messi had wanted to leave the Camp Nou last summer, and Jorge flew in to Barcelona in September to thresh things out with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Messi has since been forced to play the remaining year of his contract with Barcelona in order to avoid a lengthy and strenuous legal battle.

With a new board in place, the tune may have changed significantly. Laporta has said that Messi's contract is a priority, and it remains to be seen if Jorge's short trip to Catalunya will bear any fruit in connection with his son's renewal.

Officially, Jorge reportedly flew in to watch Segunda B player Konrad de la Fuente who is represented by his son Rodrigo's company. He is not expected to stay long, as he has plans to settle other business in Italy.

Laporta has reiterated last week that the contract talks with Messi are "progressing adequately," but no definite updates have been given.