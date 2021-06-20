FC Barcelona have made it official. The Catalan giants have finally completed the signing of Memphis Depay from Ligue 1 club Lyon. He will become a Barcelona player once his current contract expires on June 30. The agreement was already revealed last week, but the official announcement was not expected until after the conclusion of the ongoing European Championship. Now, Barca fans are eager to hear news about captain Lionel Messi's contract extension.

Barcelona finally succeeded after two previous attempts to sign Depay since last year. In yet another smart free transfer move by the cash-strapped team, the 27-year-old is finally heading to the Camp Nou, thanks largely to the convincing powers of manager Ronald Koeman. The club did not want to meet Lyon's asking price last summer nor in the winter, and their patience paid off now that the player is able to make the move for free.

Memphis himself spoke about the transfer last week, saying that he wanted to play for his fellow Dutchman. The pair worked together in the past, when Koeman was in charge of the Dutch national team prior to his Barcelona appointment. He has now sealed the deal for Memphis to stay at the Camp Nou until 2023. This is already Barcelona's fourth signing this summer, an impressive feat for a club that has limited resources.

The Blaugrana confirmed the transfer via a statement posted on their website and social media accounts:

Memphis will be a strong addition to Barcelona's attack. Last season, he scored 21 goals and 13 assists for Lyon. Sergio Aguero was also brought in this summer, making Barcelona's forward line even more formidable in addition to their existing players.

The anticipation surrounding Messi's contract continues to build, with just ten days left on his current contract. The captain is all the way on the other side of the world playing for Argentina in the Copa America in Brazil. While it is believed that Messi is inclined to stay, Laporta confirmed that nothing has been decided just yet. Fans are starting to grow more anxious by the day, especially now that the expiration date is getting way too close for comfort.