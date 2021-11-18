There have been some bizarre scenes at the Camp Nou as of late, with the unexpected comeback of 38-year-old Dani Alves five years after he left the club. Now, club president Joan Laporta made another sensational claim, admitting that he has not ruled out the return of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

It appears as though FC Barcelona has been sucked into a time portal that has brought them back to the earlier part of the previous decade. 10,000 Barcelona fans flocked to the Camp Nou on Wednesday to listen to the extraordinary words from the president as he introduced Alves to the Culers for the second time.

"Thank you for coming back. We will do it again, Dani. It is a day full of emotions that are repeated from when you [first] came to Barcelona," said Laporta, as he welcomed the Brazilian back to the club. Alves joined as a free agent last week, after he rescinded his contract with Sao Paolo back in September. He was part of the highly successful Barcelona squad that won numerous trophies in the previous decade, and he is determined to bring back the glory days.

"Alves is a self-made man, who has fought, has talent and imprints his character wherever he goes. He is the player with the most titles in history. He told me that he wanted to come back and help this team that is being formed," added Laporta.

Alves expressed his delight at being able to return as a player, and has vowed to work hard and help the club bring back the glory days. Incidentally, those glory days could not be spoken of without mentioning both Messi and Andres Iniesta.

"I do not rule it out," he said about Iniesta and Messi. "It has happened with Dani. And I want to thank him because he has seen the situation of the club and wants to come to help," he added.

Messi is currently contracted to Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, after he was forced to leave Barcelona last summer when the club could no longer afford to offer him a new deal. Alves meanwhile, agreed to become one of the lowest paid first-team players in order to make the deal happen. "I also thank him for making an economic effort. We are going to reverse this situation, but now he has made this effort. It has to be appreciated," said Laporta about Alves.

Iniesta is currently all the way in Japan playing for Vissel Kobe, and it remains to be seen if he has any interest in making a comeback.

The sudden shift in Barcelona's plans come after the appointment of midfield legend Xavi Hernandez as head coach. It appears as though he is keen on seeking the help of his former teammates.