FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta faced the press on Friday, and made some bold statements about the club's future. Of course, Lionel Messi was at the centre of the conversation, along with manager Ronald Koeman and the controversial European Super League.

"The Messi issue is going well, but it's not done," Laporta said, following reports that the club has finally put forward a formal offer to the Argentine. He gave fans hope that the captain will stay, saying that "Messi wants Barcelona very much," and that the club's management "are doing everything possible within our means."

Read more Lionel Messi finally receives renewal offer from Barcelona

Laporta says that be believes both sides are working towards a common goal. However, he kept pointing out that the club needs to work with what they have, which is unclear at the moment as they await the results of an ongoing financial audit.

Meanwhile, head coach Ronald Koeman may not be facing the sack after all. Laporta has been having conversations with the Dutchman, but they have not confirmed whether or not he will stay. What is interesting is that Laporta kept repeating how Koeman still has a year left in his current contract. It may be a sign that the president is planning on letting Koeman stay in charge for at least another year.

"We had a meeting and now we have set a date for next week to finalise the decision. He has one more year on his contract," said Laporta.

Another talking point is UEFA's investigation and threats of sanctioning the three remaining European Super League clubs. Laporta reiterated his decision to stand with Real Madrid and Juventus, saying that "we do not plan to apologise for thinking [about another competition]. We don't plan to pay a fine."

Lastly, Laporta confirmed that the club's new signings will be announced next week.