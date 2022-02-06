It would be an understatement to say that FC Barcelona have had a difficult season, with new manager Xavi Hernandez in the middle of a desperate attempt to revive the club he once played for. The Spaniard enjoyed tremendous success as a midfielder for the Catalan giants, and now wants to help bring back the club's glory days. However, after having already been eliminated in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, he says that their top priority at the moment is securing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Barcelona became the butt of many jokes and online memes when they lost out in the group stage of this year's competition and were sent down to the Europa League. It is a difficult situation to face for such a successful club, but Xavi wants to make it clear that he sees this situation as temporary.

On Sunday, Barcelona will face defending La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid. Although both clubs are a long way behind leaders Real Madrid, it is a crucial clash due to the Champions League spot. As it stands, Atletico are in fourth place on the table with 36 points. Barcelona are breathing down their necks with 35 points, but sitting just a further point behind, Real Sociedad may eventually leapfrog the losing team.

This means that the winner of this clash will have a small foothold into the Champions League, while the losing team may face a tougher challenge getting in. If they draw, they may both end up behind Real Sociedad.

"Getting into the Champions League places is now our main goal," said Xavi, as quoted by Marca. He then went on to say that he has not given up hope of challenging for the title. "From there on, we don't rule out anything until the maths say otherwise for us," he said, despite currently being 15 points behind Real Madrid.

Xavi also pointed out that they may be able to qualify for the Champions League if they with the Europa League this season. Veteran defender Gerard Pique was also optimistic about the remainder of the season, especially with their new new winter signings available to play. "I'm still very excited, both with what we have in the squad and with the new signings, I think we can improve," he said.

Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who arrived last week, are both included in the squad against Atletico. It remains to be seen if they will make their respective debuts tonight.