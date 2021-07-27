FC Barcelona have finally been able to put an end to their legal battle with former player Neymar Jr, who is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain. The club announced on Monday, that they have reached an "amicable" settlement with the player.

The long-running legal battle between Neymar and his former employers began almost as soon as he stepped out of the Camp Nou to join PSG. The Brazilian made a record-breaking move from Catalunya to the French capital in a deal worth €222 million in 2017.

The transfer fees were clear, but a dispute over image rights and bonuses led to a lengthy court case that has soured the relationship between the player and his former club. In fact, it is believed that this legal battle has played a factor in stopping the club from sanctioning a sensational comeback for the Brazilian, even if Lionel Messi had been advocating for it to happen.

With Barcelona currently struggling to get their finances in order, it appears as though that comeback is now more unlikely than ever. Neymar has also agreed to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 side, putting to bed any speculations of a possible return to his old stomping ground.

The Blaugrana shared the good news about the out-of-court settlement on their official website and social media pages. According to the statement, the labour and civil cases with the former Barcelona star have been settled.

Neymar and the club have come to a "transactional agreement to end legal proceedings that were pending between both parties: three claims focusing on labour jurisdiction and one civil proceeding," the statement said.

The actual amount of the settlement was not disclosed, and Barcelona will likely keep that information confidential. The club will be relieved to finally put an end to the issue, but the financial blow will still be a major setback for the already cash-strapped club.

It has been widely publicised in recent months that the Catalan giants are over a billion euros in debt. They are also struggling to slash their wage bill this summer, in an attempt to make it under the allowable salary cap as dictated by La Liga Santander's financial fair play regulations..